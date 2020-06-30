Callum Wilson ban a chance for Bournemouth strikers to shine, says Eddie Howe

Callum Wilson will miss Bournemouth's next two matches after collecting his 10th caution of the season against Wolves

Callum Wilson's two-game suspension is the perfect opportunity for someone else to step up in his absence, says Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Bournemouth will have to play without Wilson when they host Newcastle on Wednesday, after he accrued his 10th caution of the campaign during the Cherries' defeat to Wolves.

But while conceding that Wilson's absence is far from ideal, Howe was in a philosophical mood and insists it is not necessarily proof that the player's disciplinary record has worsened.

"Personally, I don't see any big reason for that," Howe said when discussing why Wilson has received more yellow cards this season than in any of his previous Premier League campaigns.

"I think you just look at the last booking he had, I thought that was incredibly harsh. (He was) trying to go for the ball, potential goalscoring opportunity.

"You don't want to lose any player through suspension - especially not for two games at this stage of the season - so that's definitely something for us to look back on with Callum.

"His miss is someone else's opportunity and I think that's how we have got to look at it."

Bournemouth remain in the relegation zone with Joshua King a doubt for Newcastle, but will be able to call upon the services of midfielder Philip Billing who has shrugged off a dead leg.

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing should be available after shaking off a dead leg

While a scan revealed the ankle injury King suffered is not serious, the forward has not trained with the rest of the squad and a late call is expected on his involvement.

In reserve, Dominic Solanke and Sam Surridge will be keen to demonstrate they can fill the void in attack for a side who have only found the net on 29 occasions this season.

Howe (right) believes a lack of goals has affected Bournemouth's confidence this season

"It's obvious, I think we haven't scored enough goals in recent games and we haven't kept enough clean sheets," Howe said when referencing why Bournemouth have struggled this season.

"I think definitely the goalscoring issue has been an issue for us throughout the season and I think the biggest concern is it has been very unlike us.

"Where historically we have always scored goals - and historically we have probably always conceded them - the fact the goals column has been tough to impact has definitely contributed to a dip in confidence levels.

"I look back before lockdown and there's some really tough defeats there when we had played well, and then since lockdown the two games have been tight but we haven't done enough to impact their goalkeeper.

"I think since lockdown (Newcastle) have been very good, they have been very competitive, I have been impressed with their performances now for a consistent run in the Premier League and I think they have done very well.

"We expect a very difficult game and a very motivated team to come here."

