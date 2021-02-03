Jason Tindall: Bournemouth sack manager with Jonathan Woodgate taking temporary charge

Bournemouth have sacked manager Jason Tindall after four successive Championship defeats.

The Cherries suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, leaving them sixth in the Championship table and eight points off automatic promotion.

Jonathan Woodgate, the former Middlesbrough manager, will take temporary charge of the club while the hierarchy "conduct full and thorough due diligence on suitable external candidates" ahead of an interview process.

Bournemouth say they hope to confirm "a new permanent manager as swiftly as possible".

Tindall, who spent the majority of his playing career at the south-coast club, succeeded Eddie Howe as manager in August following their relegation from the Premier League.

The club said in a statement: "AFC Bournemouth have today parted company with manager Jason Tindall.

"It is a decision which has not been taken lightly, given Jason's outstanding commitment to the club as a player, assistant manager and manager.

"However, recent performances and results have fallen well below the board's expectations. We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Jason for his services to AFC Bournemouth over the past 22 years. He is someone who is fondly thought of throughout the club, having played an important role in rescuing the club from its darkest days and taking it on the greatest journey it has ever had.

"Jason will always be welcome at Vitality Stadium and we would like to wish him every success for the future."

Tindall was Howe's No 2 throughout his managerial reign in both spells at Bournemouth.

He made 199 appearances for Bournemouth as a player between 1998 and 2011 and formed a key part of the club's coaching staff as they rose from League Two to the Premier League in 2015.