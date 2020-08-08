Jason Tindall: Bournemouth appoint Eddie Howe's former No 2 as new manager

Jason Tindall was Eddie Howe's assistant manager

Bournemouth have appointed Jason Tindall as the club's new manager on a three-year deal, succeeding Eddie Howe.

Tindall was Howe's No 2 throughout his managerial reign in both spells at Bournemouth, and when Howe managed Burnley.

Howe ended his 25-year association with the Cherries following their relegation to the Championship.

Tindall, who made 199 appearances for Bournemouth as a player between 1998 and 2011, was a key part of the club's coaching staff - helping them rise from League Two to the Premier League in 2015. His son, Levi, plays for the academy.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be the manager of such a great football club," Tindall told afcbTV.

"Given the success of the club over the last 12 years, with Eddie in charge and me by his side, I'm not going to come in and rip everything up and start again. I would be a fool to do that.

"But I'm my own person with my own ideas and I will be looking to implement them as soon as we get back on the training ground.

"I know the Championship is a very tough league but my aim is to get this club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"This is a challenge that I feel I'm ready for and one I'm looking forward to."

Tindall, 42, was placed in interim charge following Howe's exit and this will be his first significant managerial role.

1:31 Bournemouth captain Simon Francis says Howe had a huge impact on his career and believes he will be hard to replace Bournemouth captain Simon Francis says Howe had a huge impact on his career and believes he will be hard to replace

It is unclear at this stage as to the makeup of Tindall's backroom staff but it is likely that Stephen Purches will become his assistant.

Tindall's Bournemouth are facing their first second-tier campaign in five years and the rebuild of the playing squad is underway with Nathan Ake having already left for Manchester City.

The club have rejected a bid in excess of £12m from Sheffield United for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, while Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in signing free agent Ryan Fraser following the end of his contract.

Joshua King and David Brooks are also attracting interest.

Owner Maxim Demin had a hands-on role in making this appointment and has forged a strong working relationship with Tindall over the last eight years.

"Jason has played a huge role in this club's success over the last decade and fully deserves to step up and become our new manager," said Demin.

"While his knowledge of and passion for the club is unquestionable, he was the standout candidate for this role.

"He has huge enthusiasm for the project and great ideas to get the best out of a talented squad.

"This is the start of a new era for this football club and I'm excited about what the future holds."

