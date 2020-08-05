Ryan Fraser: Crystal Palace and Fulham interested in former Bournemouth winger

Ryan Fraser turned down the offer of a short-term contract extension to see out Bournemouth's relegation battle

Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in signing free agent Ryan Fraser following the end of his contract at Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old Scotland international turned down the offer of a short-term contract extension to see out Bournemouth's relegation battle and left the club at the end of last month.

Fraser helped Bournemouth earn promotion from League One in his first season at the club in 2013, before winning promotion to the Premier League with them two years later.

1:44 Mark McAdam assesses the early frontrunners being discussed as possible replacements to Eddie Howe as Bournemouth manager Mark McAdam assesses the early frontrunners being discussed as possible replacements to Eddie Howe as Bournemouth manager

He went on to make 120 Premier League appearances for the south-coast side but managed to score just once in 32 matches this season as Bournemouth were eventually relegated.

Last summer Fraser was linked with a move to Arsenal but it appears Palace and Premier League new boys Fulham, who sealed their place with a play-off final win over Brentford on Tuesday evening, are ready to make a move.

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.