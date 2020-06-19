Ryan Fraser: Eddie Howe says Bournemouth winger won't play again for the club
Fraser rejected short-term extension of contract this week and is set to leave club at end of month
Last Updated: 19/06/20 9:48am
Ryan Fraser will not play for Bournemouth again following his decision to reject a short-term contract extension, manager Eddie Howe says.
The 26-year-old Scotland international, who remained eligible for the club's remaining two league games in June, is set to leave the club when his current deal ends on June 30.
- Ryan Fraser rejects short-term Bournemouth deal
- What shape are Bournemouth in for restart?
- Lewis Cook's big Bournemouth hope
Howe said: "[Fraser] has now played his last game for the football club. He won't be involved with us for the last nine games.
"I only want players who are fully focused on the relegation battle we have ahead and I'm looking forward to doing that with my squad."
Fraser, who joined Bournemouth from Aberdeen in 2013, has scored just once in 32 appearances for the Cherries this season after he was linked with interest from Arsenal last summer.
Bournemouth, who sit inside the relegation zone on goal difference, resume their league season against Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
More to follow...