Ryan Fraser declines Bournemouth short-term contract extension

Ryan Fraser will leave Bournemouth at the end of the month after refusing to sign a short-term extension

Ryan Fraser has rejected a short-term contract extension at Bournemouth and is set to leave when his deal expires at the end of the month.

Fraser has struggled to replicate his impressive form from the 2018/19 season - in which he produced seven goals and 14 assists in the Premier League - scoring just once in 32 appearances for the Cherries during this campaign.

The 26-year-old, who joined Bournemouth from Aberdeen in 2013, was linked with a move to Arsenal at the start of last summer's transfer window, but the Gunners cooled their interest.

Charlie Daniels, Andrew Surman and Artur Boruc (left to right) have all signed short-term extensions

Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels have all signed short-term contract deals to cover the remaining nine games of the 2019/20 season.

Fraser will follow Jordon Ibe out the door on July 1 after the former Liverpool winger was not offered an extension to remain at the club.

Harry Wilson will see out the season with Bournemouth after signing an extension to his loan deal from Liverpool.

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew:

The Bournemouth treatment room is finally emptying out and that's a huge boost for Eddie Howe as he tries to lead his side away from the relegation zone when the Premier League returns. David Brooks is in line to return, Lloyd Kelly is set for his first taste of Premier League football and Howe has defensive reinforcements to call upon.

"Fingers crossed we will have a stronger squad than when we stopped playing," Howe told The Sun. "Yes, it will be a huge lift and boost for us when we get Brooks back - we've definitely missed him this season. He's a very, very good player and did so well for us last season, building up such good relationships with all the others around him. So far he is looking good and I'm really happy with his progress, fingers crossed he will be OK for the first game.

"But it's not just him. There are other players that could come back into contention. Arnaut Danjuma, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly and Steve Cook are all back in training and they were not available when we stopped. I would like to think by the time we get back to playing, we will be stronger in defence and other areas as well."

Howe will certainly need that stronger squad with Bournemouth, who have had an inconsistent season up until now, set for tricky trips to Wolves, Manchester City and Manchester United in the coming weeks as they look to protect their Premier League status.

