Jordon Ibe to leave Bournemouth on July 1

Jordon Ibe is not part of Eddie Howe's plans at Bournemouth

Jordon Ibe will leave Bournemouth on July 1 – even if the current season is not complete.

The winger, who joined from Liverpool in a £16m deal in 2016, will not be offered an extension to remain at the club, even until the conclusion of their final nine games.

Ibe is also being investigated by the club for breaching coronavirus social-distancing measures after posting an image on social media of him getting a haircut, which has since been deleted.

He apologised, according to the Daily Mirror, stating: "I didn't think it through and I apologise. I made sure to wear protective equipment but I didn't realise it was in breach of the guidelines."

Ibe will be allowed to leave Bournemouth on a free transfer

Ibe has had a difficult time at Bournemouth, struggling to cement a place in Eddie Howe's first-team plans. He has scored only three goals in 44 Premier League appearances across almost four seasons, having been one of Liverpool's most promising recent academy graduates.

The 24-year-old is one of seven Bournemouth players who are out of contract on June 30, along with Ryan Fraser, Charlie Daniels, Andrew Surman, Simon Francis, Artur Boruc and Brad Smith.

According to leading sports lawyer Nick de Marco QC, clubs cannot stop players walking away when their contracts finish at the end of next month, and the Premier League confirmed last week clubs can negotiate new short-term deals 'until the end of the season' for anyone facing this dilemma.

There are still more than 50 Premier League players out of contract ahead of a possible restart.