Harry Wilson extends loan spell at Bournemouth from Liverpool

Harry Wilson is Bournemouth's top scorer in the Premier League this season

Harry Wilson will see out the season with Bournemouth after signing an extension to his loan deal from Liverpool.

Wilson's loan was due to expire on June 30 but the Wales international will now remain on the south coast until the end of the season, which has been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson's availability will come as a welcome boost to Bournemouth in their battle against relegation, with the 23-year-old having impressed in his first top-flight season with seven goals in 27 appearances.

Bournemouth, who sit in 18th place but level on points with Watford above them, are due to resume their campaign at home to Crystal Palace on June 20.

Wilso has made just once appearance for parent club Liverpool - against Plymouth in the FA Cup in 2017.

He also spent time on loan at Crewe, Hull and Derby before joining Bournemouth.

