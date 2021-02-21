Bournemouth appoint Jonathan Woodgate as head coach until end of the season

Bournemouth have appointed Jonathan Woodgate as their head coach until the end of the season.

The 41-year-old had been in temporary charge since the departure of Jason Tindall and, after an extensive search and lengthy review of the club's football operations, the board have decided he is the right man to try to guide the team back to the Premier League.

Since taking charge, Woodgate has taken Bournemouth into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 1957 - and just the second time in their history - as well as picking up seven points from four Championship games.

The Cherries are currently sixth in the Championship, despite losing for the first time under Woodgate at QPR on Saturday, as they bid for an immediate return to the top flight.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's website: "Jonathan's professionalism and leadership has impressed the board of directors since taking on the role of caretaker manager in difficult circumstances.

"The team's performances and results have improved under his stewardship, and even our defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday was a display which deserved a better result.

2:09 Highlights of Bournemouth's 2-1 defeat at QPR on Saturday

"As we head into a crucial part of the season, stability and clarity is of paramount importance for everyone at the club. With that in mind, and having concluded an extensive search for a new manager, we believe Jonathan is the best candidate to lead the team for the final 15 games of the season."

Bournemouth are not expected to make any further additions to their coaching staff following Woodgate's appointment.

His predecessor Tindall, who was former boss Eddie Howe's long-term assistant, was sacked earlier this month after overseeing four successive defeats.

Bournemouth had sought permission to speak to Montreal boss Thierry Henry, while his former Arsenal team-mate Patrick Vieira and ex-Huddersfield manager David Wagner were also on the Cherries' shortlist.

Woodgate began his managerial career at Middlesbrough in 2019 after being promoted from his role as assistant, but was sacked less than a year later, with the club hovering above the Championship relegation zone.

The former Real Madrid, Tottenham and Leeds defender only arrived at Bournemouth - initially as first-team coach - two days before Tindall's sacking.