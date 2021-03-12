Bournemouth and Watford fined £10k over injury-time confrontations in February match

Bournemouth and Watford have been fined £10,000 each after a mass confrontation in their game on February 27.
Players from both sides were involved in the injury-time incident which followed Joao Pedro's sending off for Watford and led to a further red card for the Cherries' Jack Wilshere.
Pedro had seen red for a foul on Jefferson Lerma, who had angered Watford's players with his reactions to numerous fouls after the break, leading to a clash between both sets of players with the officials and coaching staff struggling to keep them separated.
Both clubs were charged by the FA under Rule E20 and admitted to "failing to ensure that their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in orderly fashion during the 96th minute and an Independent Regulatory Commission imposed the fine during a subsequent hearing."
Bournemouth won the game 1-0.
Trending
- Wilder set to leave Sheff Utd after weeks of disagreements
- Mercedes make tough start with Red Bull, McLaren fastest
- North London derby lowdown: Dilemmas, priorities, predictions
- What's changed with West Ham?
- Solskjaer: Lingard loan was a 'no-brainer'
- Relegation battle examined: Who will survive?
- PL predictions: Back Arsenal to see red in NLD
- England bowlers set up crushing win over India
- The sad decline of Deportivo La Coruna
- Celtic put fences up around stadium