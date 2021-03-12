Bournemouth and Watford fined £10k over injury-time confrontations in February match

Bournemouth and Watford received £10,000 fines each after ugly scenes at end of February 27 match; Joao Pedro had been sent off in injury time and Jack Wilshere was also dismissed for his part in the incident; clubs charged under FA Rule E20 for failing to control players and staff

Friday 12 March 2021 18:12, UK

Jack Wilshere is sent off after an ugly ending to proceedings at the Vitality
Image: Jack Wilshere was sent off after an ugly ending to proceedings in the match between Bournemouth and Watford in February

Bournemouth and Watford have been fined £10,000 each after a mass confrontation in their game on February 27.

Players from both sides were involved in the injury-time incident which followed Joao Pedro's sending off for Watford and led to a further red card for the Cherries' Jack Wilshere.

Pedro had seen red for a foul on Jefferson Lerma, who had angered Watford's players with his reactions to numerous fouls after the break, leading to a clash between both sets of players with the officials and coaching staff struggling to keep them separated.

Watford's Joao Pedro saw red and Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere was sent off after an incident at the end of the Cherries' 1-0 win over the Hornets

Both clubs were charged by the FA under Rule E20 and admitted to "failing to ensure that their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in orderly fashion during the 96th minute and an Independent Regulatory Commission imposed the fine during a subsequent hearing."

Bournemouth won the game 1-0.

