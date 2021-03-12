Bournemouth and Watford fined £10k over injury-time confrontations in February match

Bournemouth and Watford have been fined £10,000 each after a mass confrontation in their game on February 27.

Players from both sides were involved in the injury-time incident which followed Joao Pedro's sending off for Watford and led to a further red card for the Cherries' Jack Wilshere.

Pedro had seen red for a foul on Jefferson Lerma, who had angered Watford's players with his reactions to numerous fouls after the break, leading to a clash between both sets of players with the officials and coaching staff struggling to keep them separated.

1:29 Watford's Joao Pedro saw red and Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere was sent off after an incident at the end of the Cherries' 1-0 win over the Hornets

Both clubs were charged by the FA under Rule E20 and admitted to "failing to ensure that their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in orderly fashion during the 96th minute and an Independent Regulatory Commission imposed the fine during a subsequent hearing."

Bournemouth won the game 1-0.