Arnaut Danjuma: Bournemouth forward on fight against racism, international future and Premier League dream

Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma believes "togetherness is key" in the fight against racism but thinks social media companies can still do more to stop online abuse.

Danjuma was sent Islamophobic abuse on social media last month after confirming he will continue to take a knee at matches.

He was sent the abuse on Instagram following the release of an interview with Sky Sports News, in which he expressed his frustration with those who believe the pre-match anti-racism gesture has lost its impact.

3:17 Speaking to Sky Sports News last month, Danjuma explains why he continues to take a knee before matches

The majority of Bournemouth's players have stopped taking a knee before games after the club released a statement in February saying they felt the gesture had "run its course".

Danjuma says that while his club have continued to support him, social media companies must still do more to tackle online racism.

Speaking to Sky Sports News for the first time since he was sent the abuse, he said: "The club has backed me massively and I think in general just in football, togetherness is key.

"If you really want to kick something out of football, you can make it happen. Especially me being a black Muslim, I think it's always good to be a voice for those who don't have a sound, so I'll always fight and stand up for what's right.

"I think the penalties are nowhere near as harsh as they should be and I think there should be a lot more sanctions for abuse. Until the restrictions become a lot tighter I don't see it happening any less."

Image: Online platforms like Instagram have held conversations with football clubs and players in recent months

In recent weeks a number of players, including former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, have quit online platforms over a lack of action from technology companies. So too have clubs like Swansea City, Birmingham City and Rangers.

In response, Instagram says it empathises with footballers and clubs taking part in social media boycotts, and has now announced the rollout of a new tool that it hopes will combat online abuse. Working with anti-discrimination charities, the online platform has developed a predefined list of offensive terms and emojis.

If a direct message contains harmful content it will be filtered, so that a user does not have to view it. The feature, which needs to be activated, will be rolled out in a variety of countries in the coming weeks.

2:04 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Bournemouth

'Represent Nigeria? I'll think about it'

Danjuma also spoke about matters on the pitch and says he will think about his international future with the Netherlands after this summer's European Championship, amid reports he is ready to represent Nigeria instead.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Lagos to a Dutch father and Nigerian mother, has represented the Netherlands at youth level and featured twice for the senior side.

However, a new rule approved by FIFA in September means players can switch nations if they have played no more than three competitive games before turning 21.

0:55 Danjuma says he will think about his international future after this summer's European Championship

Danjuma hinted he could consider his international future if he is not recalled to the Dutch senior side soon.

"Theoretically I've played for the Netherlands already so I should stay there, but I'm very ambitious and I always want to prove myself at the highest level both for my club and internationally," he said.

"I'll just see what happens after the Euros and I'll have a further think about it then.

"Tim Krul, the goalkeeper from Norwich, got called up so I still feel that they are looking to the Championship, but then again playing in the Premier League always gives you a bit of a head start.

"I think the Premier League is the toughest league in the world and the best league in the world, so I think playing there will obviously help me as well."

Danjuma: I want to prove myself in PL

Danjuma has scored 15 goals at club level this season as Bournemouth look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Cherries are third in the Championship and are certain of a play-off position with just three games of the campaign remaining. They face fifth-placed Brentford on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Danjuma made 14 appearances in the Premier League last term but could not help his side avoid relegation and admits he still has something to prove at the top level.

1:05 Danjuma says he wants to prove himself in the Premier League and hopes he can do that by achieving promotion with Bournemouth

"Definitely, I still feel there's a huge part of me that wants to prove myself in the Premier League," he said.

"I was very unfortunate last season with a couple of injuries, but I bounced back this season straight away. I'm playing two games a week in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

"I think it's good for me, not only to prove to the rest of the world but more to myself as well that I'm capable of performing week in week out."

On whether he would consider leaving Bournemouth this summer should they not achieve promotion, Danjuma added: "My main objective is getting back with Bournemouth to the Premier League, but then again I'm a very ambitious athlete.

"Whenever something crosses my path that will have a positive effect on my career, I'll always consider it, but at the moment getting back to the Premier League with Bournemouth is the main thing for me and where all my focus is."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org