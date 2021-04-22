David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of gameweek 44. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Bournemouth vs Brentford, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bournemouth are back up and around where we expected them to be, and have been a very enjoyable watch lately. They will be the side no one wants to meet in the play-offs on current form.

Both sides do still have a very slim chance of finishing second, but you feel it is more a case of getting ready for what's to come. This will be a very good match-up, but I fancy the Cherries to edge it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Barnsley vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

This is a huge game. A win for Barnsley all-but books their spot in the play-offs, and it's hard to state just what a remarkable achievement that is. They have been fantastic to watch under Valerien Ismael.

Rotherham were unlucky not to get something against Middlesbrough, having had to play for 70 minutes with 10 men. Losing that game was a heavy blow, but not a hammer blow because they still have their destiny in their own hands. This is a tough ask, though. I can't see them picking anything up from Oakwell.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Derby are the side in Rotherham's sights. This is a massive game on a massive afternoon at the bottom of the Championship. It could have been a worse week for Wayne Rooney's side if they had tuned in to see Rotherham beat Middlesbrough, but to see them lose will have given them a bit of a spring in their step.

It looks like Birmingham will be relatively comfortable after an excellent run under Lee Bowyer. They still need a few more points to get over the line, and I think they will get them at Pride Park.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

On paper, Middlesbrough have nothing left to play for this season, but you saw the glint in Neil Warnock's eye on Wednesday night as he spoke about the possibility of relegating Sheffield Wednesday. He will have his side right up for this one.

It's such a sad position that Wednesday find themselves in. They still have the hope of survival after a big win in midweek, and a win here is essential to guarantee they live to fight another die. I don't think they will win, but I don't think they'll lose either.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Millwall, Saturday 3pm

What Xisco Munoz has done with Watford has been fantastic, and their surge under him was brilliant capped by that win at Norwich in midweek, meaning they have done the double over the Championship leaders.

There is still an outside chance of the title, too. But first they need the points to get them over the line and back to the Premier League. I think they'll get them at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Swansea, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It's just been a bad run at the wrong time for Reading. To miss out on the play-offs after being in the top six for so long is a real blow.

Swansea just need to get over the line and get there with as much of their squad intact as possible. They desperately need Andre Ayew back too. Saturday's results will have a massive impact on the mood here, but either way, I think the Swans will still take the win.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off unless stated)

Blackburn vs Huddersfield: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Wycombe: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Preston: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Norwich: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Luton (Sun 1pm): 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)