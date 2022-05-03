David Brooks: Bournemouth midfielder completes treatment and now free from cancer

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks says he is now free from cancer having completed his treatment.

Brooks revealed last October that he had been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, part of the body's immune system, and mainly affects young adults in their early 20s or in much older adults over the age of 70.

A statement from Brooks on Tuesday read: "It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

"Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

"Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times.

"I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.

"The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.

"I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can't wait to be back out there and playing in front of you on the pitch in the not so distant future.

"Thank you again."

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest live on Sky Sports Football from on 6.30pm on Monday; Kick off 7pm