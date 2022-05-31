Bournemouth: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

Which positions are Bournemouth targeting in the summer transfer window? What has Scott Parker said? And what do the stats say?

Which positions are Bournemouth targeting?

Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam:

Bournemouth are back in the Premier League at the second time of asking and with the experience and knowledge of transfer dealings from five top-flight seasons, they have all the tools needed to attack the market once again.

Scott Parker's January deadline day business was the stuff of dreams for Bournemouth fans. A mix of permanent signings and loans, young players and experience; something he'll emulate with his transfer activity this summer. Every one of his signings played a key role at some stage during the final throes of the season that helped guide them back to the Premier League. Their strength-in-depth was vital.

During last season Parker had multiple players for each position and competition was fierce. Their squad is now bulging, despite numerous players returning to parent clubs after loan spells, he still has a decent numbers of bodies at his disposal. But it's those departures that will spark their activity this summer.

A double reinforcement may be needed at centre-back after Nat Phillips returned to Liverpool after his successful loan spell on the south cost and Gary Cahill left the club. The Cherries will also be looking at left-back with Leif Davis' return to Leeds leaving Jordan Zemura as the only left-sided full-back at the club.

A new goalkeeper to challenge Mark Travers will be high on the agenda after Freddie Woodman returned to Newcastle and Todd Cantwell will need to be replaced through midfield after the club declined an option to make his loan move from Norwich permanent.

While there is no expectation or pressure on David Brooks, he will be like a new signing for Parker this summer and will add to their midfield and attacking ranks after being given the all clear from his cancer treatment during most of their Championship campaign. He has no timescale on a return to competitive football but is gradually building up his fitness and strength with the support of the club's medical team.

The big question for Bournemouth in the striking department is can Dominic Solankie recreate that blistering Championship form that saw him bag 30 goals last season? Keiffer Moore has proved to be a valuable squad asset and Jamal Lowe has shown he's got the ability to chip in with goals where necessary.

Parker has largely played with one up front since his arrival and I don't see that changing for their Premier League return. Essentially that means three strikers in the squad is all he will need, unless someone leaves, this won't be an area that needs addressing quickly.

There have been departures already this summer and it's those gaps that will dictate a lot of what Bournemouth prioritise over the next eight weeks or so. There's investment happening for the new training ground, the infrastructure and the academy so this will affect what Parker has to spend, but owner Maxim Demin and the board have always backed the manager and signed players they believe will improve the team, and this summer will be no different.

Strap yourself in, Bournemouth have always been ones to watch in the windows.

What do the stats say about Bournemouth?

Parker's side need to invest in central defence. They looked all at sea in games without their 23-year-old captain Lloyd Kelly. They won just two of nine games in all competitions when he did not start, including a 6-0 defeat against Norwich in the Carabao Cup - keeping only one clean sheet and conceded almost two goals per game when the Englishman did not start.

Additionally, 36-year-old Gary Cahill has not made an appearance since late January, Steve Cook was sold to Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window and Nat Philips will be returning to parent club Liverpool as his loan is over.

What has manager Scott Parker said?

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker speaking at the end of May:

"I think like always when you go up, the squad is going to need help. We're going to need to bring in players. That would have been the same if we stayed in the Championship.

"That's just part and parcel of football and every year, a team evolves and you're trying to develop a team. So I suspect there will be a lot of players that go back from loan and there are some players out of contract as well.

"So once we get a bit more of a broader idea, we can then start working out what we need to do."

What should Bournemouth do this summer?

Sky Sports football journalist Dan Sansom:

If Bournemouth are to equal or better their previous five-year stay in the Premier League, adding depth and experience to their squad should be the club's top priorities.

Bournemouth owner Maxim Denim was not afraid to spend the last time the Cherries were in the top flight, so expect some big-money signings again this summer.

Perhaps near the top of the list should be an experienced backup goalkeeper to challenge first choice Mark Travers, with Freddie Woodman having now returned to Newcastle following the end of his loan spell.

Centre-back Nat Phillips has impressed this season since arriving on loan from Liverpool. The 25-year-old formed a reliable partnership with Lloyd Kelly at the heart of Parker's defence, so making his switch a permanent one is likely to be one of the club's immediate aims in the window, especially following veteran Gary Cahill's departure.

At times throughout the 2021/22 Championship season, Bournemouth struggled to break down teams who played with a low defensive line, so a creative midfielder may also be high on the list of priorities ahead of next term. Parker has several options in the No 6 role, but limited choice when it comes to players who can offer goals and assists within his preferred 4-3-3 formation.

And if the Cherries are to survive next season, are more bodies required in the striker department? Dominic Solanke scored an impressive 29 league goals last term - second only to Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic - but expecting the former Liverpool forward to replicate that form in the top flight is surely too optimistic. Bringing in someone with significant Premier League experience would help share that responsibility and give Bournemouth a better chance of success.