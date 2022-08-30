Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season

Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club.

The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat.

Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back to the top flight having been appointed at the Vitality Stadium in June 2021 and they opened the current campaign with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

A 4-0 loss at champions Manchester City was followed by a 3-0 reverse to Arsenal before they were hammered at Anfield, with Parker offering a downbeat prediction for the remainder of the season in the aftermath of such a humbling defeat.

"I can see some more [heavy losses]," he said during his post-match press conference. "We need to make a decision. I have been clear how this season could look for us and I stick by that.

"We need to make a decision and try and help this young group who at times are struggling for air. Every one of us needs to make that decision. We have been trying to get more quality in and there are a million reasons why [they have not].

"I feel sorry for the fans. I feel sorry for the players because we are ill-equipped at this level. This does not shine a light for me."

The wording of the short Bournemouth statement announcing his departure seemingly alludes to Parker's beliefs being behind the sacking, as opposed to three successive defeats.

Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam reflects on the first managerial casualty of the Premier League campaign...

'Manager and club were not aligned in thinking'

"It wasn't really a surprise. I have to confess over the past few weeks, I've been surprised by the manager's comments after games, and things he's said about the transfer activity.

"It just doesn't align with what the club is about. The main motto for Bournemouth over the past 10 years has been 'together, anything is possible'. This is a football club that has gone from the bottom of League Two to the Premier League and stayed there for five years.

"They did that by being together. Right now, it feels like the club hasn't been very together and there hasn't been parallel thinking between what the manager would like to do in this summer's transfer window and what the club would like to do.

"That's been reflected in the statement released by the football club. One thing that got mentioned was the word 'aligned' - and I don't think there was aligned thinking in what Scott Parker wanted to do, and the other thing that's very important with Bournemouth is sustainability.

"The owner has invested huge sums of money over the course of the last nine years. He's always backed the manager in the transfer window and they've always tried to recruit young, promising, exciting players.

"The other thing that's important is that he doesn't want to over-spend. He doesn't want to spend what the club can't afford. You have to remember that Bournemouth's stadium only hosts 11,700 so they can't compete in the same way in the transfer market that other Premier League sides can.

"When they last went down, they sold £80m worth of players, they invested into the squad and came back up again. If you speak to fans of Swansea, Huddersfield or Stoke, they would certainly accept two years in the Championship if they were assured of bouncing back up again because the club was being run properly.

"Those clubs have not been able to do it, but Bournemouth have been able to because they've recruited very well and done things in the right way. Parker did a fantastic job in getting them out of the division, and we know how hard it is to get out of the Championship.

"He came in with that brief, and he fulfilled that brief. Results at the start of this campaign are irrelevant with regards to this situation and it all points to the club's statement. I don't think it's got anything to do with the 9-0 defeat to Liverpool or the results.

"The alignment between the manager and the club, the sustainability of the club and being profitable and doing things in the right way is important. There was a big gap between what Scott wanted and what the club wanted. I don't think the results are the issue.

"They beat Aston Villa, they weren't expected to then get anything against Manchester City but still played well in the second half. Arsenal was a tough game. Liverpool could have won the Quadruple last season, so results are irrelevant. There was so much more at play."

Did Parker's media comments infuriate board?

"I don't think there's been a great deal of respect. I've followed the club's transfer activity throughout the course of this summer and for the past 14 years - they have worked tirelessly in the background to bring the right type of player to the club to support the manager.

"They've always looked to recruit in the right way and we've seen with other clubs that it's not easy to get in the players you want.

"We've seen it with West Ham and we've seen it with Manchester United, who are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Bournemouth have worked tirelessly to bring the right players in to improve the squad. When you look at the group that got promoted, there were 11 players with Premier League experience.

"When they got promoted in 2015, there were three players - this squad has far more Premier League experience than the last group that got promoted.

"The co-owner Maxim Demin, the chief executive Neill Blake, the sporting director Richard Hughes - they have a really close, good-working relationship having worked together for in excess of 10 years. They understand the market and they know how to get players.

"This summer they signed Neto, a Brazil international from Barcelona. This is 'little old Bournemouth' competing at the highest level. They've signed a really exciting promising defender in Marcos Senesi. He's one for the future for Argentina.

"They have recruited and they have tried to bring in the right type of player. They will still be busy between now and Thursday's deadline."

'Forest scenario different to Cherries philosophy'

"Parker's comments after games have reflected his frustrations and his disappointments. There is perhaps a group of players in that dressing room who have looked at the manager's comments after games and thought, 'wow, that feels a bit harsh'.

"Reading some of those comments, I was surprised as it's not what the club is about. Being together is key for them.

"The Nottingham Forest scenario is very different to Bournemouth's philosophy. Forest lost eight players from the side that was in the Championship play-off final in May. They had to replace them immediately. Forest are enjoying their moment after 23 years away.

"The owner [Evangelos Marinakis] has got to the big-time and he wants to compete - he said at Wembley he would attack the transfer window. He's probably overspent on players and Forest are an institution in English football.

"They have a worldwide following, whereas Bournemouth don't have that. They're building it, and their model is to be sustainable. They won't be reckless in the window."

Who will replace Parker?

"I've covered Bournemouth since 2000/01, and I've seen a whole host of managers come and go.

"I think the most common theme is they appoint managers who want to play attractive, expansive, exciting football. Someone who wants to develop young players and wants to be a training ground manager.

"There has to be aligned thinking with regards to the manager and the football club. He's got no time to recruit players this window, so he's going to have to trust the board with who they recruit between now and Thursday.

"I don't really see Sean Dyche's philosophy being one the club would like, Chris Wilder is a really exciting manager and we saw what he did with Middlesbrough after leaving Sheffield United. He hasn't had the support this summer, and it would take a chunk of money that isn't insurmountable to get him out of Boro.

"Jonathan Woodgate took the club to the play-offs in the Championship and had a really good spell. Gary O'Neil is there at the moment and Tommy Elphick is a real fans' favourite having been captain of the club as a player which took them into the Premier League.

"If they do well over the next few days, who is to say they can't been appointed on a permanent basis as crucially they understand the philosophy of the club."

Contenders in profile Sean Dyche



The former Burnley boss is arguably the out of work manager most suited to the challenge of keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League. He guided the Clarets to promotion in 2016 and kept them in the top flight for six seasons, including a seventh-place finish in 2017/18, before he was sacked late last year with relegation all-but inevitable. Dyche has yet to land another job but could be tempted back to once again try and work his magic against the odds.



Chris Wilder



Another manager who knows how to keep an unfancied side in amongst the big boys, Middlesbrough boss Wilder may be on the Cherries' shortlist. He took Sheffield United into the Premier League in 2019 and led them to ninth in their first season back - although relegation followed a year later Wilder certainly made his mark. Boro failed to make the play-offs last season and Wilder may feel he has unfinished business on Teesside but could also be tempted back by the lure of the top league.



Wayne Rooney



England and Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer earned plenty of plaudits for the job he did in such adversity at Derby last season. With financial penalties all-but confirming relegation to League One, Rooney did at least add some pride to the season. He left for MLS outfit DC United over the summer so an immediate return to England is unlikely but he must sure harbour ambitions of one day managing in a league where he scored 208 goals.



John Terry



While Terry is yet to take up a management role since hanging up his boots in 2018, he impressed as assistant to Dean Smith at Aston Villa. Lately he took up a consultancy role with Chelsea's academy, re-joining the club where he made 492 Premier League appearances, winning the title no fewer than five times. His lack of experience would be a risk but his record as a player in the division certainly speaks for itself.



Harry Redknapp



At 75 years of age and having not managed since a spell at Birmingham in 2017, Redknapp may be a pure sentimentalists pick. But he did manage Bournemouth from 1983-1992, picking up a famous FA Cup shock when his Fourth Division side beat holders Manchester United. He also still lives close by on the south coast but an easy commute may not be top of the list of desired skills in the Bournemouth hierarchy's recruitment process.



Other options



There may well be other strong candidates for the role with the likes of ex-England manager Sam Allardyce, former Manchester United assistant Michael Carrick, Ipswich's Kieran McKenna, ex-Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins and current Belgium coach Thierry Henry all possibilities, while O'Neil will be hoping some good performances could land him the job full-time.

Do next six games offer hope for new boss?

"They're still really tough fixtures as that is what you get in the Premier League. Wolves at home is a game at home that if they want to survive, they'll be targeting a win.

"Forest away could then be a defining game, Brighton will be a real challenge. But the next six games with 18 points up for grabs, it could well be a defining period in their season."