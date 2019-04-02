Gary Bowyer signs two-year contract as Bradford City manager

Gary Bowyer initially joined Bradford on a deal until the end of the season

Gary Bowyer has signed a new two-year contract as Bradford City manager keeping him at the club until 2021.

Bowyer joined the Bantams on an initial deal until the end of the season last month and they have lost four of his five games in charge so far, including a 1-0 loss at Charlton last weekend.

"I am excited to have been given the chance to take us forward and am ready for the challenges ahead," he told the club's website.

"I think this brings some stability to the club. I have been to clubs in the past where stability has been needed and I have been able to provide it."

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton and Bradford. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton and Bradford.

Bradford are currently bottom of Sky Bet League One, six points from safety with only six games, but Bowyer is optimistic about his future at Valley Parade.

"My mindset will not change, regardless of the division we are in, and a lot of work has already gone in ahead of the summer," he added.

"We are looking to create a team which will give the supporters - and the city - something to be proud of.

"Regardless of where we end up, we have to get it right in the summer.

"We have to identify and recruit the right types and it is about changing the culture."

The club's interim chief executive Julian Rhodes said: "Gary's brief is to provide our city with a team the supporters can identify with, one which demonstrates desire and commitment above all else.

"We need to kick on from here, together, and start building towards what will be a pivotal close season for this club."