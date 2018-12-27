Martin Allen sacked by Chesterfield

Martin Allen won just four of his 25 games in charge

Martin Allen has been sacked by Chesterfield after a 4-0 defeat to Solihull Moors saw them drop into the National League's relegation places.

Allen won just four of his 25 games in charge as Chesterfield, who are 22nd in the National League.

Assistant manager Adrian Whitbread and Carl Muggleton, the head of recruitment and goalkeeper coach, have also left the club.

CEO Graham Bean said: "On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Martin and his staff for their hard work and wish them all the very best for the future. The search for a new manager is now underway."

Allen's departure follows the resignation of director Ashley Carson after a group of supporters invaded the pitch when the third goal went in during the defeat to Solihull on Boxing Day.

The supporters were chanting 'Carson out' following a number of protests over his stewardship of the club in recent years.

Chesterfield suffered a second successive relegation last season, plunging them into non-league for the first time since before the First World War. They competed in the League One play-offs three years ago.

Academy manager John Pemberton will take charge of the team for Saturday's game at home to Hartlepool United.