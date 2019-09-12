'Superstitious' Rotherham change dugouts following poor home form

Rotherham manager Paul Warne has decided to move his staff to the 'away' dugout at the New York Stadium

Rotherham's coaching staff have opted to change dugouts for their home games, in an attempt to help turn around a poor start to the season at the New York Stadium.

The Sky Bet League One side have failed to win any of their four home games (in all competitions) so far this campaign, with the concession of crucial stoppage-time goals to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and Tranmere in League One proved to be the tipping point.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne hopes that his communication with his players will be enhanced by being further away from the loud home stand that his team prefers to attack in the second half.

"You can be in either dugout, but there are a few reasons for the change," he told the club website.

"One is that we haven't really done well at home this season and we're all a little bit superstitious on certain things. As a result of that, we change certain things and this is one thing we can change.

"It will be a bit fresh for us as staff as well and we're going to go with it. If we win, then we'll stay there and if we lose, we could be moving back up the hill. There's no more drama than that really."

Rotherham's next home game comes against struggling Bolton on Saturday, with their beleaguered opponents having only picked up one point in their opening five games.

Largely thanks to two away victories, Rotherham are 15th with a game in hand on all but one of the sides above them in the table, leaving them in touch with the play-off positions.

"I know a few clubs have done it over recent years and different managers have tried different things," Warne continued. "I know Sheffield United did it - I'm not saying we're going to get to the Premier League, but you never know, you can dream.

"It might help, it might not. We might then be worse going that way [towards the home fans]. I spoke to the staff for their opinions and they feel that it might help us.

"If it does and it helps us to win and it is a better working environment, then great."