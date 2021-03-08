Rotherham's Championship game against Coventry postponed amid Covid-19 outbreak at Millers

Rotherham’s Championship fixture against Coventry on March 13 has been postponed after further positive Covid-19 tests at the Millers.

The club's league games at Brentford on Saturday and against Luton at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday had already been postponed.

Rotherham have since undergone further testing which have shown "several more positive cases amongst the first team players and staff".

Paul Warne's side saw games against Derby and Middlesbrough called off before Christmas following a first outbreak of Covid-19, with this month's postponements to be subject of an EFL investigation.

The latest outbreak came after the most recent set of EFL testing figures, released last Tuesday, recorded two positive cases - the lowest number of positive cases since twice-weekly testing began at all 72 clubs in early January.

Rotherham's match at Brentford's Community Stadium has since been rearranged for Tuesday, April 27, but a revised date for the match against Luton is yet to be announced.

The Millers have only one spare midweek left in their calendar between now and the end of the season, in the week commencing May 3, after also having three games postponed due to inclement weather.

Rotherham, whose last match was a 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday on March 3, sit third bottom in the Championship, three points adrift of safety.