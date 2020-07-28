Rico Henry free to play for Brentford against Swansea after red card overturned

Brentford will have Rico Henry available for Wednesday's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Swansea.

The left-back was given a red card during Sunday's defeat at the Liberty Stadium, but the Bees' appeal against the decision has been successful.

Henry slid in heavily on Connor Roberts close to the touchline after 65 minutes and, following furious protests from the Swansea bench, referee Keith Stroud produced a straight red card.

Replays suggested the 23-year-old got a touch on the ball on his way through.

In his pre-match press conference, boss Thomas Frank said: "Of course I am happy to hear that. You probably saw my interview after the game, I was never in doubt.

"The past is the past. We cannot do anything about that. If you speak about refs in general, I very very rarely criticise refs' decisions and there's been plenty to criticise.

"That's football. There will be human errors. The reason why I ranted fairly firm was because I think it can be something we change in the future (using VAR) for these semi-finals with so much at stake.

"We are so ready to attack. I was ready to play after the game (on Sunday). There is no head drops, we are ready to go."

Andre Ayew's brilliant strike after 81 minutes gave the Swans their slender advantage heading into Wednesday's semi-final rematch at Griffin Park live on Sky Sports.

It will be the final competitive game to be played at the 116-year-old stadium.