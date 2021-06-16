Brentford: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Brentford will mark their first season in the Premier League with a home match against Arsenal on August 14.

Championship play-off winners Brentford, who have not played in the top flight since the 1946/47 season, then face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their first away game on August 21.

Thomas Frank's side host west-London rivals Chelsea on October 16 before travelling to Stamford Bridge for the return fixture on April 2.

Brentford make the trip to Brighton on Boxing Day, while their first game of 2022 is at home to Aston Villa on New Year's Day.

Brentford host Leeds United on May 23 to wrap up their debut Premier League campaign.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

21: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

28: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

September

11: Brighton (h) - 3pm

18: Wolves (a) - 3pm

25: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

October

2: West Ham (a) - 3pm

16: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

23: Leicester City (h) - 3pm

30: Burnley (a) - 3pm

November

6: Norwich City (h) - 3pm

20: Newcastle United (a) - 3pm

27: Everton (h) - 3pm

December

1: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 7.45pm

4: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

11: Watford (h) - 3pm

14: Manchester United (h) - 7.45pm

18: Southampton (a) - 3pm

26: Brighton (a) - 3pm

28: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

January

1: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

15: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

22: Wolves (h) - 3pm

February

9: Manchester City (a) - 8pm

12: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

19: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

26: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

March

5: Norwich City (a) - 3pm

12: Burnley (h) - 3pm

19: Leicester City (a) - 3pm

April

2: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

9: West Ham (h) - 3pm

16: Watford (a) - 3pm

23: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

30: Manchester United (a) - 3pm

May

7: Southampton (h) - 3pm

15: Everton (a) - 3pm

22: Leeds United (h) - 4pm

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.