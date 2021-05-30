Brentford: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

The transfer window opens on June 9 but after sealing promotion via the Championship play-offs, what do Brentford need to do this summer in order to stay in the Premier League?

Which positions are Brentford targeting?

Sky Sports' Dan Long writes: "Defence will be an area of interest. They are well-stocked at centre-back, with Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Charlie Goode, Mads Bech Sorensen and Luka Racic, but on the right, the experienced Henrik Dalsgaard is out of contract in June and Mads Roerslev - who quickly progressed from the B Team after joining from FC Copenhagen in 2019 - is just 21.

"Meanwhile, first-choice left-back Rico Henry missed almost all of the final three months with a hamstring injury and with deputy Dom Thompson midway through a loan at Swindon at the time, a change of approach saw Sergi Canos thrive as a left wing-back. Increasing their strength in depth there would do the Bees no harm.

"In attack, they have a wealth of resources at their disposal, including Ivan Toney - who broke the Championship scoring record, with his 31st goal of the season on May 8 - along with the exciting Marcus Forss and winger Bryan Mbeumo."

What do the stats say about Brentford?

Next season will see Brentford play top-flight football for the first time since the 1946-47 campaign; their 73 seasons since is the most different seasons played in between English top-flight campaigns.

In winning the play-off final at Wembley this month, they picked up their first play-off final victory, having lost each of their previous four attempts (1997, 2002, 2013 and 2020).

The Bees will become the 50th different team to play in the Premier League, and the 10th side from London to do so.

Across the regular season, Ivan Toney ended the campaign with 31 league goals, the most in a single season in the second tier of English football since Lee Hughes netted 31 for West Brom in 1998-99, while the last player to score more was Guy Whittingham (42) for Portsmouth in 1992-93.

The five key to Brentford's chances of survival?

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson signed from Leeds in July 2019

Rico Henry: Highly-rated full-back who has previously been linked with a switch to Southampton. An injury towards the end of the season hindered Brentford's automatic promotion bid, such is his impact down the left flank in attack and defence.

Josh Dasilva: Another player who got injured at the wrong time, seeing his season come to a premature end in February. A powerful, goalscoring midfielder who was converted from a striker while in Arsenal's youth ranks, Dasilva has five caps for England Under-21s.

Pontus Jansson: Experienced Sweden defender signed from Leeds for an undisclosed fee in 2019, after asking to join the Bees, and was immediately appointed club captain. A commanding, old-school defender with a fiery streak, Jansson recovered from ankle surgery in March to lead Brentford's promotion bid.

Ivan Toney broke the Championship scoring record

Ivan Toney: The Championship's top scorer with a record haul of 31 goals before further strikes in the play-off semi-final and final, Toney has proved incredible value for his club-record £6million transfer fee from Peterborough. Tall, strong and with a ruthless eye for goal, the former Newcastle youngster is desperate to prove he can make it in the top flight.

Bryan Mbeumo: The last remaining cog of the much-vaunted 'BMW' strikeforce following the departures of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins last summer, skilful frontman Mbeumo has provided valuable support to Toney as well as chipping in with eight goals of his own. Had a hand in both first-half goals against Swansea.

What the manager has said

After the jubilation of winning the play-off final, attention will need to turn swiftly to how the Bees can consolidate their top-flight status, but speaking on the touchline at Wembley, Thomas Frank: "Right now I just want to get so drunk tonight! And then tomorrow we can think about the Premier League.

"Honestly, these football players are incredible. How they handled the ups and downs through the year, like how we were close to going top of the league but had a little setback.

"Injuries to key players like Rico (Henry), Josh (Dasilva), Christian (Norgaard) throughout the season, and new ones stepped in. Everyone played a major part in this.

Jubilant Thomas Frank toasted an emotional promotion

"Someone said to me we need two hands and ten fingers - so ten attempts (Brentford had in play-off finals without winning) - to lift the trophy.

"We have been one of the best teams in the Championship in the last three years, and then finally we did it in the most difficult way, reaching the play-off final twice. It's incredible."

"Of course, just after the final whistle, I was very emotional. I had tears in my eyes and so did the staff and the players.

"Especially because the way you do it. If you get promoted, you get promoted but to get so close last year, we were so devastated.

"Then it was 10 days holiday and back into it. We had more waves of Covid, a condensed season, then 21 games unbeaten to go top of the league, then a setback and in the play-offs again, and anything can happen in the final.

"But I just sensed this week they were calm, relaxed and ready to be ruthless. It's up to us to continue that journey next year."

What should Brentford do this summer?

Sky Sports' Dan Long writes: "Brentford are a club who keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to transfer dealings - and who can blame them? As they have climbed through the tiers over the past decade, their unique, statistical approach to transfers has seen them generate profits that dwarf their financial outgoings.

"But as they embark upon their first Premier League season this August - their first in the top flight in 74 years - you would imagine they will be looking to add one or two players with previous experience in the division to ensure the stay there is not a brief one.

"Of the current squad, just goalkeeper Luke Daniels and Ivan Toney have played there previously and even then they have only three appearances between them.

"Co-directors of football Rasmus Ankersen and Phil Giles may decide the time is now right to invest in a dedicated replacement for Said Benrahma, who left for West Ham on loan in October, before making the move permanent in January.

"As Sheffield United demonstrated last season, supplementing the promotion-winning squad with shrewd acquisitions, as opposed to a wholesale overhaul, can pay dividends. You can almost guarantee it will be a similar story with Brentford as they prepare for an historic campaign."