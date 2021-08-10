Brentford transfer news: Yoane Wissa joins from Lorient in £8.5m deal

Brentford have signed DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa from French side Lorient in an £8.5m deal.

The 24-year-old has agreed a four-year contract, with the option of an additional year.

Wissa, who last month was the subject of an acid attack in France, joins the Bees on the eve of their maiden Premier League campaign, which kicks off with a London derby against Arsenal on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

Head coach Thomas Frank said on the club's website: "Wissa is someone who fits many different positions for us. He can play as a winger, as a number 10, and as a striker.

"He has that pace and power which we think is really important to be a threat in behind. He has good ability to take on players and create overloads.

"He also has good pressing abilities; he will need to learn our style of play but he fits the pressing criteria we want from a winger, a striker, or a number 10.

"He had one good season in Ligue 2 and one very good season in Ligue 1 and now we look forward to developing him further.

"I'm sure that he will help the team. He is a very good character as well; everyone knows that it is very important for our culture that we only get good characters in.

"He is very keen to come in and help the team and we are very keen to get him in."