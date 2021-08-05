Brentford closing in on Yoane Wissa despite alleged acid attack on Lorient winger

Brentford are close to completing a deal to sign Lorient winger Yoane Wissa, who was last month the victim of an alleged acid attack.

The Congo international is a long-term target for the Bees, having tried to get him in January, and they have agreed a fee with the French club, with Wissa now in London.

However, the 24-year-old is yet to undergo a medical and has recently been recovering from surgery after acid was allegedly thrown in his face and eyes.

According to widespread reports in France, a woman has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

She is reported to have approached the footballer at his home on Thursday July 1 seeking an autograph before returning later that evening, when Wissa was sprayed in his eyes with a corrosive liquid.

Image: Brentford have been excellent in pre-season since winning the Championship play-off final in May

Lorient said they were "shocked" by the incident, confirming he had been hospitalised after an assault, but Wissa has been recovering well; posting pictures on social media with visible scars.

The Bees are hopeful there will be no issues with his eyesight during the medical exam, which they can press ahead with once he has finished quarantining in line with Covid-19 travel regulations.

Wissa has been a talent in France, scoring 37 goals and setting up a further 17 in more than 100 appearances for Lorient.