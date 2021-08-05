Brentford closing in on Yoane Wissa despite alleged acid attack on Lorient winger

Yoane Wissa allegedly had acid thrown in his face last month in an attack that "shocked" his club Lorient, but he has since made a promising recovery and Brentford are therefore pressing ahead with a deal for their long-term target

By Lyall Thomas

Thursday 5 August 2021 14:08, UK

Yoane Wissa

Brentford are close to completing a deal to sign Lorient winger Yoane Wissa, who was last month the victim of an alleged acid attack.

The Congo international is a long-term target for the Bees, having tried to get him in January, and they have agreed a fee with the French club, with Wissa now in London.

However, the 24-year-old is yet to undergo a medical and has recently been recovering from surgery after acid was allegedly thrown in his face and eyes.

According to widespread reports in France, a woman has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

She is reported to have approached the footballer at his home on Thursday July 1 seeking an autograph before returning later that evening, when Wissa was sprayed in his eyes with a corrosive liquid.

Trending

Brentford Trophy
Image: Brentford have been excellent in pre-season since winning the Championship play-off final in May

Lorient said they were "shocked" by the incident, confirming he had been hospitalised after an assault, but Wissa has been recovering well; posting pictures on social media with visible scars.

The Bees are hopeful there will be no issues with his eyesight during the medical exam, which they can press ahead with once he has finished quarantining in line with Covid-19 travel regulations.

Also See:

Wissa has been a talent in France, scoring 37 goals and setting up a further 17 in more than 100 appearances for Lorient.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q