Brentford investigating reports of fans involved in discriminatory chanting on train after Liverpool game

A group of Brentford supports have been accused of being involved in discriminatory chanting on a train back to London from Liverpool; the Bees were beaten 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday; "We will be investigating and will follow up on these awful reports," say Brentford

Brentford are investigating reports that a group of supporters were involved in discriminatory chanting on a train back to London after their game at Liverpool on Sunday.

Mas Patel, a Labour councillor for the London borough of Newham, reported the offensive chants on his Twitter page.

Mr Patel said: "So I call out the racist, homophobic chanting and I'm asked to leave the carriage. OK, it's for my safety, I know. They picked up my tweets and fronted me.

"Anyway, they all saw how upset I was and thanks to the fan who stood up for me. Total respect."

A statement from Brentford on Monday read: "We condemn any abusive or discriminatory behaviour that has taken place. We will be investigating and will follow up on these awful reports.

"We are a club for all. Discrimination has no place at Brentford FC."

Brentford lost the game at Anfield 3-0, with goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino seeing Liverpool rise to second in the Premier League.

Brentford have lost four of their last five league games and lie 14th, 10 points above the relegation zone.

