Brentford: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

Which positions are Brentford targeting in the summer transfer window? What has Thomas Frank said? And what do the stats say?

Which positions are Brentford targeting?

Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas:

Brentford's priority is to add more quality to their squad and try to push themselves further up the Premier League table next season.

Their priorities are to sign new wing-backs on both sides, a new centre-back and another striker - while they are of course keen to sign Christian Eriksen on a permanent deal.

If he goes elsewhere, however, they will also look to sign another attacking midfielder, with Brennan Johnson and Keane Lewis-Potter still high on their list of targets.

On the wings they have a string of options they will look at including Aaron Hickey on the left and Djed Spence on the right.

One of their top targets was Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk but he wants to play in the Champions League and Bayer Leverkusen are prepared to give him that opportunity.

What do the stats say about Brentford?

Image: Christian Eriksen: Will he stay?

One of the stories of the season was Christian Eriksen's return to professional football. And there was no looking back when he took to the field. Brentford picked up more wins (seven) in the 10 games he started than in the 28 games he did not start (six) and their goal ratio doubled.

Eriksen ranked third in the division for chances created and passes into the final third since his first start on March 5. Whether he stays or leaves, Brentford need to find another player who can link defence and attack.

What has manager Thomas Frank said?

Thomas Frank speaking after Brentford's 2-1 loss to Leeds on the final day of the season:

"We want to keep everyone including Christian Eriksen. I don't know, I believe there's a good chance but there's a risk he could sign for another club.

"He needs to go away with his family and decide what to do. I'm an optimistic person so I keep believing, but we don't know at this moment in time.

"Then it's about adding players to improve the squad. Not many, one or two."

Image: Thomas Frank with Sergi Canos

What should Brentford do this summer?

Sky Sports football journalist Dan Long:

Owing to their smart, stats-based recruitment model, Brentford kept faith with the majority of the squad that helped the club into the Premier League for the first time in their history last summer and made just a handful of additions, including the club-record signing of Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic. They were rewarded for doing so, too, finishing in 13th, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Thomas Frank has already alluded to the fact that they will not be making widespread changes to the squad this summer, but there are some areas that will likely need addressing.

Firstly, in the goalkeeping department, a back-up to David Raya should be a target as the Spanish international missed the best part of four months with a knee injury, with Huesca loanee Alvaro Fernandez failing to capture the imagination during his time as deputy. Jonas Lossl played three games on loan from FC Midtjylland, but the pair have since returned to their parent clubs.

Image: Brentford goalkeeper David Raya was injured for four months in the 2021/22 season

Matthew Cox - who was signed from AFC Wimbledon last summer - has been promoted to the first-team squad, while former England U20 international Ellery Balcombe will be hoping to stake a claim having spent five loan spells away from the club.

They should be targeting a right-sided defender, too. Long-serving winger Sergi Canos was deployed at right wing-back for much of the season, with his defensive abilities called into question on numerous occasions, and when Frank switched to a 4-3-3, Ajer stepped up to play at right-back, impressing as he did so.

However, he is clearly most adept at playing in the heart of defence and is likely to be favoured as Ethan Pinnock's centre-back partner, as captain Pontus Jansson plays out what looks likely to be his final season in England.