Ivan Toney: Brentford striker charged by FA over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules in four-year period

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021, the Football Association has announced.

Toney, who was not included in England's 26-man World Cup squad, had previously revealed he had been assisting the FA with its enquiries amid allegations he gambled on matches.

After a report in the Daily Mail claimed he had been the subject of an FA investigation, he tweeted on November 5: "I'm aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today.

"I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.

"I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals."

The 26-year-old has until Thursday, November 24 to respond to the charges.

The FA said on Wednesday: "Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules.

"It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA rule E8 232 times between February 25, 2017 and January 23, 2021.

"Ivan Toney has until Thursday, November 24 to provide a response."

Brentford said in a statement: "Brentford FC has been informed that Ivan Toney has been charged with breaches of FA Rule E8.

"The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives about this matter and those conversations will continue privately.

"We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed."

Toney started his career at Northampton, before a move to Newcastle in 2015. He played on loan at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan, before joining Peterborough in 2018. He then moved to Brentford in 2020, where he has scored 58 goals in 105 games.

What are the rules on betting in football?

Betting on football is banned worldwide for all players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in the game within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

Participants covered by the ban are prohibited from betting, either directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world.

The ban also includes betting on any other football-related matter such as the transfer of players, managerial appointments or team selection.

The passing of inside information to somebody that uses the information for betting is also not allowed. Inside information is information that you are aware of due to your position in the game and which is not publicly available, like injury or team selection news.

You are not allowed to use inside information to place a bet or to instruct someone else to do so on your behalf. Equally, you are not allowed to pass inside information on to someone else which they use for betting.