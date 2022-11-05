Ivan Toney: Brentford striker assisting FA investigation amid betting allegations

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he is assisting the Football Association with its enquiries amid allegations he gambled on matches.

The Daily Mail claims Toney has been the subject of an FA investigation, which is still ongoing, for seven months, but has not been charged with any offence.

The Mail also says the investigation relates to betting activity before he played for Brentford, and there are no suggestions he ever gambled against his own team.

"I'm aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today," Toney wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.

"I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals."

Gareth Southgate selected Toney in his latest England squad but the forward has yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions. The 26-year-old is hopeful of being included in England's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is announced on November 10.

A Brentford statement read: "We note the story concerning Ivan Toney and the FA investigation. The club will not be commenting."

The FA is also not commenting.

Toney started his career at Northampton, before a move to Newcastle in 2015. He played on loan at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan, before joining Peterborough in 2018. He then moved to Brentford in 2020, where he has scored 55 goals in 103 games.

What are the rules on betting in football?

Betting on football is banned worldwide for all players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in the game within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

Participants covered by the ban are prohibited from betting, either directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world.

The ban also includes betting on any other football-related matter such as the transfer of players, managerial appointments or team selection.

The passing of inside information to somebody that uses the information for betting is also not allowed. Inside information is information that you are aware of due to your position in the game and which is not publicly available, like injury or team selection news.

You are not allowed to use inside information to place a bet or to instruct someone else to do so on your behalf. Equally, you are not allowed to pass inside information on to someone else which they use for betting.