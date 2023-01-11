Romeo Beckham: Father David watches on as on-loan Inter Miami II midfielder makes Brentford B debut

Romeo Beckham made Brentford B debut after joining on loan from Inter Miami II for the remainder of the season last week; father David watched 20-year-old make first appearance on Tuesday night in a London Senior Cup match at ninth-tier side Erith & Belvedere
Wednesday 11 January 2023 13:58, UK
Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David, made his debut for Brentford B on Tuesday night in a London Senior Cup match at ninth-tier side Erith & Belvedere.
His father watched on in south-east London, hidden under the hood of a black raincoat, as Romeo came on as a second-half substitute with the Bees 2-1 down, before a late comeback saw them win 3-2.
A club-record 554 fans were in attendance as the 20-year-old whipped in a dangerous cross from the right wing - acknowledged by the home side's Twitter account - and also came close to scoring as he hit the bar with a header.
Discussing Romeo's 35-minute substitute appearance, Brentford B boss Neil MacFarlane told the club's official website: "Romeo really drove us forward in the wing-back position.
"He created some really good moments for us with some terrific deliveries.
"He had an opportunity to score as well and I was thrilled with him and the group in general for keeping on the front foot. We never gave up and we got through."
Romeo joined Brentford's B team on loan from Inter Miami II for the remainder of the season last Friday.
Beckham, who had a spell with Arsenal's academy as a child, had already spent the last couple of months training with his new side to maintain fitness during the off-season in America.