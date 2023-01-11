Romeo Beckham: Father David watches on as on-loan Inter Miami II midfielder makes Brentford B debut

Romeo Beckham, son of former England captain David, made his debut for Brentford B on Tuesday night in a London Senior Cup match at ninth-tier side Erith & Belvedere.

His father watched on in south-east London, hidden under the hood of a black raincoat, as Romeo came on as a second-half substitute with the Bees 2-1 down, before a late comeback saw them win 3-2.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A club-record 554 fans were in attendance as the 20-year-old whipped in a dangerous cross from the right wing - acknowledged by the home side's Twitter account - and also came close to scoring as he hit the bar with a header.

Image: Romeo Beckham made his Brentford debut on Tuesday

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Discussing Romeo's 35-minute substitute appearance, Brentford B boss Neil MacFarlane told the club's official website: "Romeo really drove us forward in the wing-back position.

"He created some really good moments for us with some terrific deliveries.

"He had an opportunity to score as well and I was thrilled with him and the group in general for keeping on the front foot. We never gave up and we got through."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank describes Romeo Beckham as an 'interesting player' and hopes he could progress to the Brentford first team after joining the club's 'B' side

Romeo joined Brentford's B team on loan from Inter Miami II for the remainder of the season last Friday.

Beckham, who had a spell with Arsenal's academy as a child, had already spent the last couple of months training with his new side to maintain fitness during the off-season in America.