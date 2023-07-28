David Raya: Bayern Munich in talks with Brentford over deal for Spain goalkeeper but expectations not yet reached

Bayern Munich have opened talks with Brentford over a deal for goalkeeper David Raya - but they are yet to reach the English club's expectations for a transfer.

Brentford value the Spain international at £40m.

Raya has one year left on his Brentford contract and has said he is "ready to make the next step in his career" this summer.

However - despite having also signed a new goalkeeper in Mark Flekken to compete with Thomas Strakosha - the Bees are prepared to have three top 'keepers if their valuation is not met.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It is a 'big privilege' for Brentford to have two goalkeepers like Raya and Mark Flekken, says boss Thomas Frank, but he admits Raya could still leave the club

Raya had also been on the wanted lists at Tottenham and Manchester United this summer, prior to them signing Guglielmo Vicario and Andre Onana respectively.

Those additions have paved the way for an approach from Bayern as they look to replace Yann Sommer, who is in talks over a move to Inter Milan.

Raya travelled to the USA as part of the Brentford squad for the Premier League Summer Series, but Flekken has been preferred by Thomas Frank in the games against Fulham and Brighton.

The 27-year-old joined the Bees from Blackburn in the summer of 2019 and has made 161 appearances in all competitions.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.