Keith Andrews: Brentford set-piece coach a main candidate to replace Thomas Frank as head coach
Keith Andrews in the running to replace Thomas Frank at the Gtech; the Dane left to take over at Tottenham Hotspur; Andrews, 44, has been set-piece coach at Brentford since last summer, while previously he worked as a pundit for Sky Sports
Saturday 14 June 2025 19:25, UK
Brentford's set-piece coach Keith Andrews is one of the main candidates to replace Thomas Frank as head coach.
Andrews has been part of Frank's coaching staff since last year and is well-regarded within the club.
Frank left Brentford after seven years in charge on June 12 to become Tottenham's new head coach.
Brentford promoted from within last time, with Frank having been Dean Smith's assistant.
Andrews is one of a handful of names Brentford are seriously considering - but a final decision has not yet been made.
Andrews is known for being Brentford's set-piece specialist, but his coaching ability extends far beyond just that. He has been a coach at MK Dons and Sheffield United and also worked as an assistant for the Republic of Ireland U21 and senior sides.
During Andrews' 16-year playing career, the former midfielder represented the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, MK Dons, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers, as well as being capped 35 times by the Republic of Ireland.
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna is among a number of other coaches admired at Brentford.
Scott Parker is not under consideration, contrary to reports elsewhere.
