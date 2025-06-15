Bryan Mbeumo transfer: Brentford forward 'accepts' speculation amid Man Utd and Tottenham interest

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo says he "accepts" the speculation surrounding his future amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have held initial discussions with Brentford about a deal for Mbeumo, who is more intrigued in a Spurs move now that Thomas Frank has been appointed head coach.

Manchester United are also interested in Mbeumo, and had a bid rejected for him before Spurs started talks to hire Frank. The offer consisted of a guaranteed £45m plus £10m in bonuses.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo's 2024/25 Premier League stats

One source has told Sky Sports News that as it stands Mbeumo is still leaning towards Manchester United, who are expected to go back in with a fresh offer for the Brentford forward.

There is a feeling at Brentford that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation, which is in excess of £60m.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports' Craig Slater, Mbeumo said: "It (transfer speculation) is a bit new for me I would say!

"I think it can be the life of a footballer and you need to accept it."

Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals in a Brentford side that finished 10th and narrowly missed out on European football.

"It's been my best season so far in the Premier League," he added. "And even collectively, I think we did play very good games. I think we've been unlucky to chase the Europe spot, but I think it's been a fantastic season."

Mbeumo gives glowing assessment of Frank

Brentford's impressive season led to Spurs hiring Frank as their new head coach and Mbeumo expects the Dane to succeed at his new club.

"He's done so much for me. He literally trusted me from the start," Mbeumo said. "I think he developed the team so well.

"He developed me as a human and a player as well. So I can only wish him all the best, and I'm sure he's going to do well.

"I think he knows everything. He's really smart. He knows where he wants to bring the team, how he wants to play. I think he's been fantastic for Brentford.

"I think he's going to have some time to adapt, obviously. [Champions League] games, more expectations, as you said, but I'm sure he's going to do well.

"He knows how to talk to people. He knows how to build a group. And that's why we've been playing so well."

Keith Andrews a main candidate to replace Frank

Image: Keith Andrews has been part of the Brentford backroom staff since the summer of 2024

Brentford's set-piece coach Keith Andrews is one of the main candidates to replace Frank as head coach.

Andrews had been part of Frank's coaching staff since last year and is well-regarded within the club.

Brentford promoted from within last time they required a new head coach, with Frank having been Dean Smith's assistant.

Andrews is one of a handful of names Brentford are seriously considering, but a final decision has not yet been made.

"It's big shoes to fill," Mbeumo said. "I think, (Frank had) seven years as a head coach. So, obviously it's going to be changing, but let's see."

