Keith Andrews: Brentford close to appointing set-piece coach to replace Thomas Frank as head coach

Brentford are expected to appoint Keith Andrews as their head coach this week.

The club are getting close to being able to confirm the Irishman as part of a whole new coaching set-up, although this is not finalised yet.

Brentford spoke to a number of high-profile managers from across Europe but have opted for someone who knows the club and their systems, and they believe Andrews can become a top head coach, having joined as an assistant to Thomas Frank last year.

They have been working to hire experienced coaches to work alongside the 44-year-old since identifying him as the main candidate last week.

Andrews has been part of the coaching staff at Brentford since last summer and is well-regarded within the club.

Frank left Brentford after seven years in charge on June 12 to become Tottenham's new head coach.

Brentford promoted from within last time they required a new head coach in 2018, with Frank having been Dean Smith's assistant.

Andrews is known for being Brentford's set-piece specialist, but his coaching ability extends far beyond just that. He has been a coach at MK Dons and Sheffield United and also worked as an assistant for the Republic of Ireland U21s and senior sides.

During his 16-year playing career, the former midfielder represented Wolverhampton Wanderers, MK Dons, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers, as well as being capped 35 times by the Republic of Ireland.

Analysis: Why Andrews?

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

No doubt helped by Andrews' work on the training ground, Brentford were one of the most dominant teams from set-pieces last season.

They scored 13 goals from such situations, but the underlying numbers painted an even stronger picture with a tally of 16.71 expected goals created from set-pieces - the third highest of any Premier League team.

Andrews was also one of the masterminds behind Brentford's lightning-fast starts last season, as they scored inside the opening 40 seconds of three successive Premier League games in October.

Although it was Andrews' idea, it appears Brentford are reaping the rewards for the coming together of many of the club's strategic assets in one play; innovative ideas, an open forum for coaching staff, players ready buy into plans, and the skills available on the field to pull them off.

That was led by Frank and keeping that consistency makes sense.

