Brentford have undergone a summer of change but what can we expect from Keith Andrews' side this season?

This has undoubtedly been the most transformational summer at Brentford since they were promoted to the Premier League.

Following Thomas Frank's exit to Spurs t is the first time they have had to change head coach in the top-flight and they have chosen a newcomer to the role in Keith Andrews, who will become only the seventh manager to make his debut in the Premier League.

They have sold their captain Christian Norgaard and top goal-scorer Bryan Mbeumo. They might also lose their next top scorer Yoane Wissa too. And they have also changed number-one goalkeepers; Caoimhin Kelleher for Mark Flekken - while the future of star striker Yoane Wissa is uncertain.

A symptom of success, especially when you are a club of Brentford's size and model, is that bigger ones will want your best assets. The club have come to expect it, so having to replace talent is inevitable. But so much change this time has caused concerns of a negative impact on the pitch and the threat of a relegation fight.

For the most part, all of this was expected and prepared for however, and now Sky Sports can shed some light on how Brentford have planned to react to these changes in order to ensure their Premier League status for another season.

Lose Frank? Ensure continuity with Andrews

'Continuity' was the theme of Brentford's hiring of a successor to Frank, and one of the key reasons they decided to go with Andrews. The Irishman has impressed people throughout the club since joining as an assistant coach and set-piece specialist last year.

It raised eyebrows inside and out that he was chosen over Frank's No 2 Justin Cochrane, who ultimately moved on to Spurs with the Dane, but it is a mark of how quickly Andrews' stock has risen at the club. He is admired and liked by the players, and is willing and able to continue the culture and playing philosophies set by Frank.

Andrews will have some of his own ideas too and look to build on Frank's foundation. He came up with some innovative set-piece measures last season; none more so than the kick-off routine that saw Brentford score in the first minute in three successive games.

Brentford fans can expect to see the team play a similar way and if results are stable, it will give Andrews more freedom to begin introducing more of his own innovation to their play.

There are players to see much more from this season too, such as Fabio Carvalho - who underwhelmed in his debut campaign last term - and new signing Antoni Milambo, while they have been boosted by the returns to full fitness of Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry.

Sell Norgaard? Buy Henderson

The biggest issue with regards to selling Norgaard was as much the loss of his leadership as his playing ability. How do you answer the problem of replacing someone of his experience and captaincy skills?

Buying the former England and Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is not a bad way of doing that to put it mildly. Henderson arguably brings even greater leadership skills - and he certainly brings even more experience, having won the Champions League and the Premier League, and been far in major tournaments with his country.

We are also in a World Cup year and Henderson will be trying to ensure his place in the squad for maybe his last major tournament. That has to be a great motivating factor to potentially seeing some of the best of Henderson in midfield.

Even if he plays sporadically, his influence in the dressing room alongside Andrews and staff will be vital for helping Brentford manage their way through tricky periods and developing the younger talent, such as new the new midfielder from Feyenoord, Antoni Milambo.

Say goodbye to Mbeumo? Spend record high on Ouattara

Image: Dango Ouattara has signed for Brentford for a club-record fee

Brentford expected interest in Mbuemo and Wissa this summer and have been prepared to listen to offers for both until one was sold. They would always find it difficult to sell both players given they scored more than 40 goals between them last season.

There was an expectation that more interest would come in Mbeumo due to the last few fantastic seasons he has had, as well as his age and profile - and a move for him finally came to Manchester United for £71m on July 21.

Brentford have now replaced him with Dango Ouattara from Bournemouth for a club record and many are asking how it has taken the time to replace Mbeumo given they had expected him to go for a while.

Brentford had actually earmarked Omari Hutchinson to replace Mbeumo and before he had left, they had lengthy negotiations with Ipswich on July 15 - the day a release clause in his contract expired. Although Brentford reached the value, they could not agree with Ipswich on the payment terms and so no agreement was reached.

Brentford continued to be interested in a deal but without any real movement on the disagreement, they eventually opted to re-evaluate and choose another target; which was Ouattara. They started negotiations with Bournemouth last week, but Bournemouth have been keen to line up a replacement of their own, and he was confirmed by the club on Saturday night for a club-record deal that could reach £42m.

While Ouattara will not be expected to replace the 20 Premier League goals Mbeumo scored last season immediately, he is still just 23 and his data suggests he could develop into another dangerous forward for Brentford. He had 11 goal involvements for the Cherries last season.

A new look attack, with or without Wissa

The plan is for Ouattara to play as a left-footed winger off the right-hand side, with Kevin Schade on the left and Igor Thiago - their previous club-record signing yet to fulfil his promise because of injury - through the middle.

Schade developed well last season, especially towards the end, and he is another with huge potential. He can also play through the middle and, if Thiago comes good, there is a new-look attack there that does not include Wissa that could be formidable.

Ouattara's arrival is separate to Wissa's situation so - although dialogue is expected to resume with Newcastle now he is through the door at Jersey Road - his arrival does not guarantee Wissa will be sold.

The two clubs still need to agree a fee and Brentford have not put a price on Wissa, despite widespread reports of various figures. Brentford want to replace him too and are looking hard in the market, with Hutchinson now confirmed as a new signing at Nottingham Forest.

If he goes, Wissa's loss will be another huge one for the Bees, having scored 19 Premier League goals, but the club have a track record of showing they can replace their best talent with the next generation.

They did it with Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins, they did it with Ivan Toney and David Raya. Can they do it with Mbeumo and Wissa? Sunday's opener at Forest, in which neither will play, will give some early indications.

