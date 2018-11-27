League Two round-up: MK Dons win to go top as Lincoln are held

Paul Tisdale has steered MK Dons to the top of Sky Bet League Two

MK Dons returned to the top of the Sky Bet League Two table on Tuesday night with victory over Morecambe after Lincoln were held to a draw at Oldham.

Midfielder Alex Gilbey scored twice in the second half as MK defeated Morecambe 2-0.

Lincoln failed to take advantage of the dismissal of Ishmael Miller on the stroke of half-time in a bad-tempered 1-1 draw at Oldham. Mohamed Maouche's strike for Athletic was cancelled out by Michael O'Connor and the Imps could not find a winner against their 10-man hosts in a match which saw six bookings.

Macclesfield's appointment of Sol Campbell as boss appeared to inspire his new players to a 1-0 League Two win at Exeter.

Town appointed former England defender Campbell as boss on Tuesday afternoon and began the day bottom of the Football League. But Harry Smith's second-half goal earned a second consecutive 1-0 win.

Sammie Szmodics scored the only goal as Colchester won 1-0 at Forest Green to stay in third place. Newport's 3-1 win over Northampton saw the Welshmen moved to fourth place. Josh Sheehan, Jamille Matt and Padraig Amond were on target for Newport.

Bury are fifth after a 4-1 win over Cheltenham. Nicky Maynard scored twice for the Shakers, with Chris Stokes and Byron Moore also on target.

Sixth-placed Mansfield's match with Crawley was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Notts County, one place above Macclesfield, earned a precious point in a 1-1 draw with Carlisle.

Cambridge are just three points better off than County after a 2-0 loss at Crewe. Callum Ainley and Shaun Miller scored the goals.

Yeovil suffered a third straight loss as Cristian Montano scored twice in a 3-0 win for Port Vale at Huish Park.

Grimsby beat Tranmere 5-2, with five different scorers, and Swindon defeated Stevenage 3-2, with Sol Pryce netting twice.