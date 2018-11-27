League Two round-up: MK Dons win to go top as Lincoln are held
MK Dons beat Morecambe to go above Lincoln at top of Sky Bet League Two
Last Updated: 27/11/18 10:49pm
MK Dons returned to the top of the Sky Bet League Two table on Tuesday night with victory over Morecambe after Lincoln were held to a draw at Oldham.
Midfielder Alex Gilbey scored twice in the second half as MK defeated Morecambe 2-0.
Lincoln failed to take advantage of the dismissal of Ishmael Miller on the stroke of half-time in a bad-tempered 1-1 draw at Oldham. Mohamed Maouche's strike for Athletic was cancelled out by Michael O'Connor and the Imps could not find a winner against their 10-man hosts in a match which saw six bookings.
Macclesfield's appointment of Sol Campbell as boss appeared to inspire his new players to a 1-0 League Two win at Exeter.
Town appointed former England defender Campbell as boss on Tuesday afternoon and began the day bottom of the Football League. But Harry Smith's second-half goal earned a second consecutive 1-0 win.
Sammie Szmodics scored the only goal as Colchester won 1-0 at Forest Green to stay in third place. Newport's 3-1 win over Northampton saw the Welshmen moved to fourth place. Josh Sheehan, Jamille Matt and Padraig Amond were on target for Newport.
Bury are fifth after a 4-1 win over Cheltenham. Nicky Maynard scored twice for the Shakers, with Chris Stokes and Byron Moore also on target.
Sixth-placed Mansfield's match with Crawley was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Notts County, one place above Macclesfield, earned a precious point in a 1-1 draw with Carlisle.
Cambridge are just three points better off than County after a 2-0 loss at Crewe. Callum Ainley and Shaun Miller scored the goals.
Yeovil suffered a third straight loss as Cristian Montano scored twice in a 3-0 win for Port Vale at Huish Park.
Grimsby beat Tranmere 5-2, with five different scorers, and Swindon defeated Stevenage 3-2, with Sol Pryce netting twice.