League Two Team of the 2019/20 Season so far

With WhoScored.com this season launching full statistical coverage of EFL League One and Two, player performance ratings across all of England's top four divisions are now available.



We asked their data analysts to run through their team of the season so far using their unique statistical ratings and the reasons behind each player's inclusion...

Goalkeeper: Alex Palmer (Scunthorpe) - 7.13

Young stopper Palmer is clinging onto his place in the best XI after a fine start to the season, with only two goalkeepers having made more saves thus far than the Plymouth loanee (40). Three of the four clean sheets he has kept came in the first month of the season, however, so the 23-year-old will have one eye over his shoulder.

Right-back: Perry Ng (Crewe) - 7.00

Crucial to Crewe's positive start to the campaign, Ng's attacking endeavour from right-back sees the 23-year-old rank among the top-10 dribblers in the league (23), and first of all defenders by a distance. His success rate when it comes to taking on an opponent is even more impressive (85.2 per cent), while an average of 2.1 tackles per 90 proves he has not shirked defensive responsibilities either.

Centre-back: Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford) - 7.53

A dominant force at the back since signing for the Bantams, Richards-Everton has won the fifth most aerial duels in the division (85) at a solid 65.4 per cent success rate. Meanwhile, an average of 7.5 aerial duels won per 90 ranks third in League Two, for a side that boasts the fourth-best defensive record in the division (11 conceded).

Centre-back: Eddie Nolan (Crewe) - 7.43

Like team-mate Ng, Nolan's presence in the side is as much to do with his threat at the business end of the pitch as his impact in the defensive third. The 31-year-old has three goals to his name already, all of which have come in victories by a single-goal margin, while placing third in the division for aerial duels won (94).

Left-back: Harry Pickering (Crewe) - 7.04

Youngster Pickering's delivery from wide areas both from open play and set-pieces has been a real asset for Crewe. While the 20-year-old only has one assist to his name, he has created 1.6 chances per 90 minutes, winning 2.3 tackles per 90 from a defensive standpoint.

Right midfield: Courtney Senior (Colchester) - 7.15

While 22-year-old senior still has issues in terms of end product, there is no doubting his work-rate and skill down the Colchester wing. The youngster ranks third in the league for dribbles per 90 minutes (3.4) but has also chipped in with a commendable 2.9 tackles per 90.

Central midfield: Danny Mayor (Plymouth) - 7.29

One of said players ahead of Senior in the dribble charts, midfielder Mayor has completed more than any other player in League Two (41). The 28-year-old has a goal and two assists to his name, with the latter tally particularly unfortunate having created the most chances from open play (28) in the division.

Central midfield: Ebou Adams (Forest Green) - 7.42

While he may have had to make do with a rotational role in midfield, Adams' presence in the starting XI has been pivotal to Forest Green's rise to the top. The 23-year-old's ability to break up play in midfield is unrivalled, averaging a remarkable 5.2 tackles per 90 minutes having been dribbled past just four times in 10 appearances

Left midfield: Joseph Mills (Forest Green) - 7.33

On the subject of players that have been influential in Forest Green's top-of-the-table standing, Mills' impact down the left flank cannot be overlooked. The 29-year-old has played in every position down that wing and contributed with five goals and three assists in the process.

Striker: Danny Rose (Mansfield) - 7.50

The goals may have dried up a little of late but Rose remains the joint-top scorer in League Two, with seven goals. No player has won more WhoScored.com man-of-the-match awards in the division (five), with the 25-year-old ranking second for aerial duels won (126).

Striker: James Hanson (Grimsby) - 8.00

Much like Rose, Hanson's scintillating start to the campaign has eased off, but the target man is still proving his usual handful in the air. The 31-year-old has won 60 more aerial duels than any other player (186) in the league, while scoring five times and registering three assists.