League Two team of the 2019/20 season so far

With WhoScored.com this season launching full statistical coverage of EFL League One and Two, player performance ratings across all of England's top four divisions are now available.



We asked their data analysts to run through their League Two team of the season so far using their unique statistical ratings and the reasons behind each player's inclusion...

Goalkeeper: Alex Palmer (Plymouth) - 6.96 rating

Palmer has kept more clean sheets (14) than any other League Two goalkeeper this term and is the only goalkeeper to have provided an assist this season. His 110 saves are the fourth most in the division.

Right-back: Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) - 7.17 rating

The first of two Crewe Alexandra players to make the side, Ng has proven to be one of the most effective attacking full-backs in the league, scoring two and assisting six this season, the latter return the joint-best of all defenders. Ng's 70 successful dribbles is the second most in League Two this term.

Centre-back: Charlie Goode (Northampton) - 7.46 rating

Northampton centre-back Goode is the second-best rated player in League Two this season. The 24-year-old has also won more WhoScored.com Man of the Match awards (nine) than any other player. He has blocked more shots (43) than any other League Two player.

Centre-back: Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe) - 7.21 rating

McArdle has three goals and two assists to his name, and has been dominant in the air this season with his 7.7 aerial duels won per game, the fourth most in League Two.

Left-back: Harry Pickering (Crewe Alexandra) - 7.22 rating

Like Ng, Pickering has maximised his attacking output having scored three and assisted four in League Two this season. The young full-back ranks top for key passes (89) of all defenders, and third overall in League Two.

Right midfield: Nicky Adams (Northampton) - 7.15 rating

Only two players have registered more assists than Adams (12) this term, who ranks second for goalscoring chances created (91). The 33-year-old has also created more clear-cut goalscoring opportunities (16) than any other player.

Central midfield: Jake Hessenthaler (Grimsby) - 7.04 rating

Hessenthaler has been a creative force from deep for Grimsby having averaged 2.1 key passes per game, while off the ball; Hessenthaler has shone with 2.8 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game.

Central midfield: Ebou Adams (Forest Green) - 7.19 rating

Adams has four goals and four assists to his name from midfield, those coming from respective returns of 1.4 shots and 0.8 key passes per game, while he has routinely exhibited statistically calculated WhoScored.com strengths of 'tackling' and 'ball interception' as 2.6 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game notes.

Left midfield: Ibou Touray (Salford City) - 7.11 rating

Salford City's only representative in this team is winger Ibou Touray. The Gambian wideman has four goals and five assists to his name in League Two, carrying a solid attacking threat down the left flank, as highlighted in his 48 accurate crosses, excluding corners.

Striker: James Hanson (Grimsby) - 7.47 rating

Hanson has won 11.4 headed battles per game, reinforcing a statistically calculated strength of 'aerial duels'. Nine goals and five assists has also contributed to his fine rating .

Striker: Eoin Doyle (Swindon) - 7.27 rating

Eoin Doyle has scored considerably more goals (25) than any other player in League Two this season. So far, 15 of those 25 goals have been deemed clear-cut goalscoring chances, also more than any other player.