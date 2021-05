Sutton United promoted to League Two for first time in their history

Sutton United will play in the Football League for the first time in their history next season after a 3-0 win over Hartlepool secured promotion to Sky Bet League Two.

Goals from Robert Milson, Louis John and Isaac Olaofe sealed the victory Sutton needed to guarantee they would top the National League and take the only automatic promotion spot in the division.

Matt Gray's side cannot now be caught by second-placed Torquay, whose 2-2 draw with Barnet on Saturday means they are five points behind the leaders with just one game to play.

More to follow....

