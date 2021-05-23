Sutton United promoted to League Two for first time in their history

Goals from Robert Milson, Louis John and Isaac Olaofe seal 3-0 win for Sutton United over Hartlepool United at Gander Green Lane as they secure top spot in the National League and with it promotion to the Football League

By Matthew Treadwell

Sunday 23 May 2021 14:39, UK

Breaking News

Sutton United will play in the Football League for the first time in their history next season after a 3-0 win over Hartlepool secured promotion to Sky Bet League Two.

Goals from Robert Milson, Louis John and Isaac Olaofe sealed the victory Sutton needed to guarantee they would top the National League and take the only automatic promotion spot in the division.

Matt Gray's side cannot now be caught by second-placed Torquay, whose 2-2 draw with Barnet on Saturday means they are five points behind the leaders with just one game to play.

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Trending

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Also See:

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 for one last time in Sunday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 4pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports