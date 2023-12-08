Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics and Leeds United's Daniel Farke win Sky Bet Championship November awards

Blackburn Rovers attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month for November.

What a month for Szmodics with a new contract, the captain's armband and six goals in four games to add to his prodigious work-rate. The focal point of Blackburn's swift counter-attacking play with his breaks, his finishing continues to be sublime.

Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson said: "Sammie has a real willingness to get better and he is now playing at a really high level. He has a fantastic attitude and a great work ethic, and is now adding more and more goals to his game, which is great to see.



"He's very good at finding space, running in behind, creating chances and he knows how to score goals. Above all, he works hard for the team, which is one of his biggest qualities."

Szmodics said: "I feel like I had a really good month, scoring six goals in four games.



"My confidence is high, I've been playing well, the team's been playing well and I think I deserve it. I'm over the moon with it.



"I think I've hit a real purple patch and I'm playing the best football I've ever played. That's down to my team-mates and down to the manager."

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for November.

If Leeds' 1-0 win at leaders Leicester to begin the month showcased the potential of Farke's side, the remaining games demonstrated the consistency to mount a tilt at automatic promotion. In all, they gained 10 points from four matches.

Farke said: "It's great to win the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month, but it is a real collective effort. I am lucky to have a fantastic backroom staff and a great group of players and I share this award with them, for their hard work and dedication throughout the campaign to date."

Sky Bet League One

Player: Sam Hoskins, Northampton Town

Northampton Town attacking midfielder Sam Hoskins has been named the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for November.

When Hoskins flows, so do Northampton. He scored three goals - two of them winners - and added an assist in three games. A natural leader for his side, his intuition and anticipation allows him to make converting chances look easy.

Northampton manager Jon Brady said: "I am very pleased for him, three goals in the month, two of them were winners and he added an assist. He just keeps delivering.



"People will talk about his goals but it is his attitude, his commitment, his work rate, everything is exceptional. He does so much for the team and he leads in a fantastic way.



Hoskins said: "I am very proud to have won this award. November was a really good month for us and it was a whole squad effort. To have won the games we did was very important and I am pleased to have been able to have played my part in those victories.



"All of the lads contributed to some strong team performances and we want to try and continue that form moving forward."

Manager: Ian Evatt, Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has been named the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for November.

A second successive nomination for Evatt whose fluent team moved to the top of League One with 10 points, 10 goals and four clean sheets from four unbeaten games, the highlight of which was a thumping 7-0 home win over Exeter.

Evatt said: "It's lovely to receive individual awards but it shows the good work that the team are doing. The wider coaching staff put a lot of hours into helping me prepare the players, and the players have gone out there to execute our plans to perfection.



"It's great when we put it all together, and against Exeter we did that. We're capable of that now, and it's very much a team effort. The players' performances have enabled me to get awards like this, so I'm really proud of them."

Sky Bet League Two

Player: Jake Young, Swindon Town

Swindon Town striker Jake Young has been named the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for November.

A constant threat, Young scored in each of his five games, notching six in total with a confidence that opposing defenders couldn't contain. A lovely turn and finish at Stockport and a stunner curled in from 20 yards at Harrogate stood out.

Swindon manager Michael Flynn said: "Jake has been excellent for us but I'm certain he will appreciate the help of his teammates in receiving the award.

"Hopefully he can win December's as well, as we as a club look to have a successful Christmas period!"

Young said: "I'm delighted to win this award for the second month this season and I'm thankful to the team and staff at Swindon for the efforts that have allowed me to have a good personal month, and such a successful personal spell with the club so far.

"It's been an exciting last month for the club we are all looking forward to taking our recent good form into the Christmas period."

Manager: Pete Wild, Barrow

Barrow manager Pete Wild has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for November.

Wild has galvanised not just an entire football club, but a whole town with the spirit and camaraderie he inspires. His side had a perfect November, winning all four games as they equalled a club record EFL winning run stretching back to 1967.

Wild said: "I feel very proud, I'm very proud to accept it on behalf of everyone at the football club. I think the first thing to say is that it's a reward for the whole football club, for every staff member, for every player, for every office member of staff."



I think we should all take enormous credit for what's gone on this month and what's gone on for the last 18 months, and it shows just how far the football club has progressed during this period and everybody should be really proud of this moment."