League Two 2024/25 fixtures, dates, schedule: Chesterfield vs Swindon begins season on Friday night on Sky Sports+

Newly-promoted Chesterfield will kick off the new 2024/25 Sky Bet League Two season at home against Swindon on Friday August 9 - live on Sky Sports+.

The scale of Sky Sports+ will be showcased across the first weekend, starting on Friday August 9, of the new EFL season with every game from across all three divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - streamed live, a landmark first in broadcasting history.

Across the course of the season, more than 1,000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times, at no extra cost to Sky Sports subscribers.

Chesterfield's EFL return will open the new League Two season as the Spireites, who won the National League title last season, host Swindon on Friday August 9 with kick-off at 8pm.

Bromley's first-ever EFL fixture takes place on Saturday August 10 as the south-east London club, who won the National League play-off final to earn an historic promotion, go to Harrogate Town with kick-off at 3pm.

Relegated sides Cheltenham Town and Fleetwood Town start their League Two campaigns at home on Saturday August 10 as they host Newport County and Grimsby Town respectively.

But the other two relegated sides Carlisle and Port Vale face away trips on Saturday August 10 as the Cumbrians go to Gillingham while the Valiants head to Salford City.

Last season's League Two play-off semi-finalists MK Dons host Bradford on Saturday August 10, with the game live on both Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Football; kick-off 3pm.

The opening weekend League Two games - with every game live on Sky Sports +

Friday August 9

Chesterfield vs Swindon Town - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 10

AFC Wimbledon vs Colchester United - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 3pm

Barrow vs Crewe Alexandra - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 3pm

Cheltenham Town vs Newport County - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 3pm

Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 3pm

Fleetwood Town vs Grimsby Town - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 3pm

Gillingham vs Carlisle United - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 3pm

Harrogate Town vs Bromley - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 3pm

MK Dons vs Bradford City - live on Sky Sports+ & Sky Sports Football, kick-off 3pm

Salford City vs Port Vale - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 3pm

Tranmere Rovers vs Notts County - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 3pm

Walsall vs Morecambe - live on Sky Sports+, kick-off 3pm

Launching in August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?

Every League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.

And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

When will more TV selections be announced?

Within seven days of today's EFL fixture release, all broadcast-selected matches will be allocated until the end of September.

And before the start of the 2024/25 season, all TV selections will be allocated until the FA Cup third round in early January.

This is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs with almost six months' notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of the 2023/24 season.

