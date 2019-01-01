Matt Jarvis joins Walsall from Norwich on loan until end of season

Matt Jarvis last featured for Norwich's U23s in December

Norwich midfielder Matt Jarvis is joining Walsall on loan for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old, who has one England international cap, has not made a senior appearance for the Championship club in the last two years after a series of injury setbacks.

He joined Norwich from West Ham in January 2016, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Carrow Road.

Jarvis has not played for Norwich's first team since May 2016

Jarvis will be reunited with former Norwich club captain Russell Martin, who has moved to Walsall as player-coach until the end of the season.

Walsall, who currently sit 14th in the League One table under manager Dean Keates, have also sold winger Josh Ginnelly to Preston for an undisclosed fee.

Josh Ginnelly has left Walsall to join Preston on a two-and-a-half year deal

Speaking about Jarvis' arrival at the Bescot stadium, Keates said: "It's a massive coup for the club. Matt is a fantastic player, someone who has Premier League quality and has done really well in the Championship.

"With Josh [Ginnelly] moving on, we identified this as a position to strengthen and Matt brings an immense amount of quality and experience.

"His quality will shine through in this division and we're confident he will hit the ground running.

"He has fantastic ability and a very good end product. He also adds a little bit more experience to the squad having played in the top two divisions."

The move is subject to confirmation from relevant football authorities.