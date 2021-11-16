Gareth Barry charged by FA over alleged breaches of intermediary regulations

Former England midfielder Gareth Barry has been charged by the Football Association over alleged breaches of intermediary regulations.

The FA said the 40-year-old is alleged to have breached regulations related to "the ownership and/or funding of Swindon Town FC".

It comes with proceedings still ongoing against the Sky Bet League Two club, former owner and chairman Lee Power, and First Touch Pro Management and its company director Michael Standing, after they were charged in April.

A statement from the FA released on Tuesday evening read: "Further to the existing proceedings against Swindon Town FC, Lee Power, First Touch Pro Management and Michael Standing, the FA has also now charged Gareth Barry in relation to breaches of the FA's Regulations on Working with Intermediaries.

"It is alleged that Gareth Barry also breached intermediary regulations in relation to the ownership and/or funding of Swindon Town FC.

"Swindon Town FC, Lee Power, First Touch Pro Management, Michael Standing and Gareth Barry all have until Wednesday December 1 2021 to provide responses to their respective charges."

Barry, who made 53 England appearances and represented Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom at club level, retired from playing in August 2020.