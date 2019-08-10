MK Dons 1-0 Shrewsbury: Milton Keynes win after delayed start to season

1:29 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between MK Dons and Shrewsbury. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between MK Dons and Shrewsbury.

Rhys Healey scored a last-minute winner as MK Dons' Sky Bet League One campaign got up and running with a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury.

This was the Dons' first game of the season following their opening-day postponement at Bury, and they left it late to snatch the points when Healey netted in the third minute of stoppage time.

Paul Tisdale's side went close inside six minutes when Hiram Boateng's cross found forward Jordan Bowery on the edge of the Shrewsbury box, but his first-time effort flew just over the crossbar.

The visitors should have gone in at half-time with a 1-0 lead when Ryan Giles picked out Dave Edwards inside the penalty area, only for his first-time effort to cannon off the underside of the crossbar before being scrambled clear.

Healey was brought back to Stadium MK in the summer after an impressive loan spell last term, and the former Cardiff striker was on hand to poke home a last-minute winner from a Ben Reeves cross.