MK Dons sack manager Paul Tisdale after a run of eight losses in their last nine games.

The League One side currently sit 21st in the table and, after a 3-1 defeat at home to Tranmere, they have decided to part company with the 46-year-old.

The club have also confirmed that assistant manager Matt Oakley and first-team coaches Danny Butterfield and Mel Gwinnett have left.

Tisdale joined the club in 2018, having left Exeter after 12 years at the club.

He won promotion from League Two in his first season in charge of MK Dons but has only won four league games since then.

Chairman Pete Winkelman said: "I'd like to place on record my appreciation of what Paul was able to achieve for us, winning promotion from Sky Bet League Two at the first attempt and leaving us in a better position than when he found it."

"The Club would like to thank Paul, Matt, Danny and Mel for their dedication, commitment and tireless work ethic.

"They brought success back to Stadium MK in 2018/19 and, for that, the Club will always be grateful. Everyone at MK Dons wishes them every success in the future."

The Dons' next game is an FA Cup first round tie against Port Vale next Saturday.