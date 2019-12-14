MK Dons 1-0 Oxford: Joe Mason helps Dons end winless run

1:47 Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between MK Dons and Oxford. Highlights from the Sky Bet League One match between MK Dons and Oxford.

Joe Mason scored his third goal of the season as MK Dons ended their 12-game winless league run with a 1-0 victory over Oxford United.

Defeat for Karl Robinson's injury-hit side put an end to the visitors' own 11-match unbeaten streak in League One.

Russell Martin's men looked dominant and took a deserved lead after 59 minutes when Mason cleverly evaded a number of defensive lunges inside the box, before his emphatic right-footed strike flew past U's keeper Jordan Archer.

Oxford reacted with a change of formation and it nearly paid off after 76 minutes when Shandon Baptiste's strike from the edge of the MK box forced defender Regan Poole into a last-ditch block.

Alex Gilbey should have doubled MK's lead nine minutes from time when he ran through on goal, only to fire his right-footed shot well wide with only Archer left to beat.

Despite a spirited Oxford resurgence, the hosts stood firm to see out victory and inflict defeat on former MK boss Robinson - denting United's play-off push in the process.