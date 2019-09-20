Lincoln appoint Michael Appleton as manager

Michael Appleton is the new manager of Lincoln City

Lincoln City have appointed Michael Appleton as their new manager on a deal which runs until the summer of 2023.

Appleton makes the move to Sincil Bank from West Brom, where he had been working as U23s manager, as replacement for Danny and Nicky Cowley, who left Lincoln earlier this month to take charge at Huddersfield Town.

The 43-year-old had returned to The Hawthorns towards the end of last season as a first-team coach and he also has managerial experience with Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and as caretaker boss at Leicester City.

It marks a return to the League One club for Appleton, who had a very brief four-game spell on loan with the Imps in 1995 in the early part of his playing career.

Appleton was at Lincoln's match against Rochdale on Tuesday but Jamie McCombe and Andy Warrington will take charge of their home game against Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln chairman Clive Nates said: "I am delighted we have secured the appointment of Michael Appleton as our new First Team Manager and have total confidence that he is the right man for the job.

"Michael has all the qualities we have been searching for to continue our progress as a Club, having spent three very successful years at this weekend's opponents, Oxford United, where he achieved promotion to League One as well as a number of exciting cup runs, including two visits to Wembley in successive years in the EFL Trophy.

"Although it is pleasing we have made an appointment in just under two weeks, the priority has always been to undertake a proper due diligence process and make the right appointment for the long-term benefit of the club, regardless of the length of the process.

"Thanks to a remarkable three years of success and progress, we have a momentum to carry forward. The board remains committed to continuing the transformation of the club with the aim of establishing ourselves higher in the football pyramid."