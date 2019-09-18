Michael Appleton attends Lincoln's match amid rumours he is set to become club's manager

Michael Appleton attended Lincoln's match against Rochdale on Tuesday night, amid rumours he is set to become the club's new manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Lincoln chairman Clive Nates is hoping to appoint a new boss by the weekend and Appleton is now the bookies' favourite to take over at Sincil Bank.

The League One team recently lost Cowley brothers Danny and Nicky to Huddersfield.

1:35 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Rochdale and Lincoln Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Rochdale and Lincoln

Newport manager Michael Flynn and Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth spoke to Lincoln about the job but both have reiterated their commitment to their current clubs in the last couple of days.

Appleton is currently in charge of West Brom's U23 side - a job he only started last month.

The 43-year-old was caretaker manager at Leicester before former boss Claude Puel arrived at the club in November 2017, and has previously managed Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn and Oxford United.

Lincoln are at home to one of Appleton's former sides, Oxford United, on Saturday.