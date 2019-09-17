Lincoln make Gareth Ainsworth and Michael Flynn top targets to replace Danny Cowley

Gareth Ainsworth was appointed Wycombe manager in 2012

Lincoln City have made Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and Newport boss Michael Flynn their top targets to replace Danny Cowley, Sky Sports News understands.

Flynn spoke to Lincoln's hierarchy over the weekend about the vacancy and he fits the criteria set by the club's chairman Clive Nates, who is over from South Africa to oversee the recruitment process.

Nates is keen to appoint a young, ambitious manager in the same mould as Cowley.

It is understood Lincoln also made contact with Ainsworth but he has since reiterated his commitment to his current side.

In a statement on Wycombe's website last night he said: "We've enjoyed a really strong start to the season and it's always flattering to see us - staff, players and the club as a whole - talked about in high regard.

"However, it's important that the focus is on ourselves and what we do as a club to make sure that things continue to move in the right direction."

There is one other unnamed manager on Lincoln's shortlist.

League Two leaders Exeter released a statement on Monday saying they had had a request from an unnamed club to speak to their manager Matt Taylor but he turned down the request.

Caretaker managers Jamie McCombe and Andy Warrington will again take charge of Lincoln for Tuesday's League One game against Rochdale.