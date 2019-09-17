Michael Flynn staying at Newport County after talks with Lincoln

Former Newport player Michael Flynn started managing the club in 2017

Michael Flynn has opted to stay as Newport County boss following talks with Lincoln City.

Sky Sports News reported that Flynn spoke to Lincoln's hierarchy over the weekend and it is understood he fitted the criteria set by their chairman Clive Nates, who was over from South Africa to oversee the recruitment process.

League One team Lincoln recently lost Cowley brothers Danny and Nicky to Huddersfield.

Newport gave Lincoln permission to hold talks with Flynn, but the 38-year-old rejected their offer.

A Newport statement read: “Following considerable media speculation, Newport County AFC can confirm the club received an approach in recent days from another EFL club for the services of manager Michael Flynn.

“The Exiles’ board gave permission for Michael to speak to the other club.

“Michael has informed the board that those talks are at an end and he remains committed to, and fully focused on, continuing his role as manager of Newport County AFC.”

It is understood Lincoln also made contact with Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth but he has since reiterated his commitment to his club.

In a statement on Wycombe's website on Monday night, Ainsworth said: "We've enjoyed a really strong start to the season and it's always flattering to see us - staff, players and the club as a whole - talked about in high regard.

"However, it's important that the focus is on ourselves and what we do as a club to make sure that things continue to move in the right direction."

There is one other unnamed manager on Lincoln's shortlist.