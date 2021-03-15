Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town boss released from hospital to continue recovery from Covid-pneumonia

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has returned home from hospital for a second time to continue his recuperation from Covid-pneumonia, the club have confirmed.
The 56-year-old was re-admitted to hospital at the beginning of March having earlier spent 33 days receiving treatment, which included a spell in intensive care.
Cotterill, who first contracted coronavirus in January, was originally allowed to return home on February 16 but has been back in hospital for further treatment after his condition deteriorated.
A statement on the official Shrewsbury website read: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is pleased to announce that Steve Cotterill has returned home from the hospital after previously being re-admitted for Covid-pneumonia.
"Town's manager had been back in the hospital for 16 days but will now finish his rehabilitation at home.
"The club is delighted to receive news that Steve has returned home and all at Shrewsbury Town look forward to welcoming him back to Montgomery Waters Meadow when he has made a full recovery."
Cotterill replaced Sam Ricketts at Shrewsbury in November, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Shrewsbury's assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham has been in caretaker charge during Cotterill's absence from the dugout, with the club sitting in 17th place in League One.
Their next match sees them welcome promotion-chasing Hull City on Saturday.