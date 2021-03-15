Steve Cotterill has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery from Covid-pneumonia at home; Shrewsbury Town manager spent 33 days in hospital during a first spell and was re-admitted at the beginning of March

Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury Town boss released from hospital to continue recovery from Covid-pneumonia

Steve Cotterill has been discharged from hospital for a second time

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has returned home from hospital for a second time to continue his recuperation from Covid-pneumonia, the club have confirmed.

The 56-year-old was re-admitted to hospital at the beginning of March having earlier spent 33 days receiving treatment, which included a spell in intensive care.

Cotterill, who first contracted coronavirus in January, was originally allowed to return home on February 16 but has been back in hospital for further treatment after his condition deteriorated.

💙 Shrewsbury Town is pleased to announce that Steve Cotterill has returned home from the hospital after previously being re-admitted for Covid-Pneumonia. #Salop — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) March 15, 2021

A statement on the official Shrewsbury website read: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is pleased to announce that Steve Cotterill has returned home from the hospital after previously being re-admitted for Covid-pneumonia.

"Town's manager had been back in the hospital for 16 days but will now finish his rehabilitation at home.

"The club is delighted to receive news that Steve has returned home and all at Shrewsbury Town look forward to welcoming him back to Montgomery Waters Meadow when he has made a full recovery."

Image: Aaron Wilbraham has been in caretaker charge of Shrewsbury in Cotterill's absence

Cotterill replaced Sam Ricketts at Shrewsbury in November, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Shrewsbury's assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham has been in caretaker charge during Cotterill's absence from the dugout, with the club sitting in 17th place in League One.

Their next match sees them welcome promotion-chasing Hull City on Saturday.